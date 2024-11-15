Libbey Announces CFO Retirement, Successor Named

James Burmeister, Michael T. Lindsey

TOLEDO, OH, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Libbey announces senior vice president and chief financial officer, James (Jim) Burmeister, will retire from his role on December 2, 2024, after over seven years of service. As part of a planned succession, Michael (Mike) T. Lindsey, Libbey’s vice president of finance and treasurer, will become senior vice president and chief financial officer and serve as a member of Libbey’s executive team.

“Jim has been instrumental to our organization – ensuring Libbey continues its legacy of influencing tabletop solutions and glass manufacturing,” said Mike Bauer, Libbey chief executive officer. “He’s always been at the forefront of significant transformation and impactful solutions for Libbey. We are grateful for his leadership.”

“For several years, Mike has been an integral member of Libbey’s finance leadership team, and he understands the company inside and out. His leadership, people skills and financial expertise make him the clear choice to be Libbey’s next CFO.”

Lindsey has been with Libbey for over 9 years and currently serves as the vice president of finance. Prior to joining Libbey, he held various leadership roles at First Solar and PricewaterhouseCoopers. Lindsey holds a Bachelor of Business Administration and Accounting from the University of Toledo.

Headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, Libbey Glass LLC, whose existence traces back to 1818, is one of the largest glass tableware manufacturers in the world. Libbey operates manufacturing plants in the United States, Mexico, and China. The Company supplies tabletop products worldwide to foodservice, retail, and business-to-business customers. The Company’s global brand portfolio, in addition to its namesake brand Libbey®, includes RESERVE by Libbey®, Libbey Signature®, and Crisa®. Additional information is available at www.libbey.com.

