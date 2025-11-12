UnifyCloud named a finalist for the 2025 Microsoft AI Innovation Partner of the Year Award

UnifyCloud named Finalist for the 2025 Microsoft AI Innovation Partner of the Year Award

UnifyCloud is honored with Microsoft Partner of the Year recognition for the 6th year in a row, being named a finalist in the AI Innovation category.

This recognition validates the real value our teams are creating with Microsoft AI, delivering AI proofs of concept that demonstrate impact with minimal risk and upfront investment.” — Vivek Bhatnagar, CTO and Co-Founder of UnifyCloud

REDMOND, GA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- UnifyCloud today announced it has been named a finalist of the 2025 Microsoft AI Innovation Partner of the Year Award. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.“UnifyCloud truly embraces AI and is invested in delivering the solutions our partners and customers need to succeed,” said Vivek Bhatnagar, CTO and Co-founder, UnifyCloud. “This recognition validates the real value our teams are creating with Microsoft AI. Our AI Factory rapidly delivers AI proofs of concept that demonstrate impact with minimal risk and upfront investment. That accelerates solution development, speeds adoption, and builds confidence to deploy production AI that drives transformational outcomes.”The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft Cloud applications, services, devices, and AI innovation during the past year. Awards were classified in various categories, with honorees chosen from more than 4,600 nominations across more than 100 countries. UnifyCloud was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in AI innovation.The AI Innovation award recognizes partners whose innovative use of Microsoft AI technology has driven outstanding and demonstrable impact on customer outcomes and broader market dynamics. These partners showcase how a solution built with Microsoft AI technology can target specific customer use cases for AI transformation revolving around business-related improvements, entering new markets, expanding addressable markets, creating new ways for customers to engage with AI, or targeting other scenarios like AI For Good.“Congratulations to all the winners and finalists of the 2025 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards, said Nicole Dezen, Chief Partner Officer and Corporate Vice President at Microsoft. This year, our partners harnessed the transformative power of Microsoft’s Cloud and AI platforms to deliver transformative solutions that redefine the boundaries of innovation. The energy and ingenuity across our ecosystem continue to inspire us. The 2025 honorees exemplify what’s possible when technology and vision unite to empower customers around the world.”The 2025 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards are announced ahead of Microsoft Ignite, which will be held in San Francisco from November 18-21. Additional details on the 2025 awards is available on the UnifyCloud website , where you can also access the Microsoft Partner blog or view the complete list of categories, winners and finalists.About UnifyCloudUnifyCloud, a leader in automated cloud and AI transformation solutions, is committed to helping organizations achieve successful cloud migrations, seamless modernization, effective AI integration, and agile digital transformation strategies. Through its innovative CloudAtlas platform, UnifyCloud simplifies cloud adoption by offering a powerful end-to-end platform for modernization and migration planning, cost management, and AI integration, enabling businesses to navigate their cloud and AI journeys with clarity, confidence, and speed.A Microsoft Solutions Partner in the areas of Infrastructure, Digital & App Innovation, Data & AI, and Security the company has been recognized as a Microsoft Partner of the Year honoree 11 times over the past six consecutive years:• 2025 Microsoft Worldwide AI Innovation Partner of the Year Award finalist• 2024 Microsoft Worldwide Modernizing Applications Partner of the Year Award finalist• 2024 Microsoft Americas ISV Innovation Partner of the Year Award finalist• 2023 Microsoft Worldwide Modernizing Applications Partner of the Year Award finalist• 2023 5x Microsoft Asia Pacific Region Partner of the Year finalist• 2022 Microsoft Worldwide Migration to Azure Partner of the Year Award finalist• 2021 Microsoft Worldwide Modernizing Applications Partner of the Year Award finalist• 2020 Microsoft Worldwide Solution Assessment Partner of the Year Award winnerFor additional information contact, contact marke@unifycloud.com or visit unifycloud.com.

