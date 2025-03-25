CloudAtlas AI Guardian Now Available on Microsoft Azure Marketplace

UnifyCloud's CloudAtlas AI Guardian is now available on Azure Marketplace

UnifyCloud protects your AI investments with CloudAtlas AI Guardian, now accessible on Microsoft Azure Marketplace for secure and responsible AI integration.

CloudAtlas AI Guardian on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace provides organizations with easy access to best-in-class tools to deploy AI solutions that are innovative, responsible, ethical and secure.” — Justin Cooper, Worldwide Sales VP at UnifyCloud

REDMOND, WA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- UnifyCloud, a global leader in automated cloud and AI transformation, announces the availability of CloudAtlas AI Guardian on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace . This eases access to a robust tool that provides organizations with a comprehensive solution for ethical AI governance and security, enabling responsible AI integration within their operations.CloudAtlas AI Guardian AI Guardian offers tools and insights necessary for safe, secure, and ethical AI deployment. It is a key component of UnifyCloud’s extensive CloudAtlas platform designed to help organizations confidently adopt, manage, and scale cloud and AI technologies while adhering to global standards and mitigating associated risks.Key Benefits of CloudAtlas AI Guardian:• Ensure Ethical AI Practices: Evaluate and monitor AI models and systems for bias, fairness, and accountability, fostering trust and responsible AI use.• Strengthen AI Security: Identify vulnerabilities, enhance data privacy, and secure AI deployments to maximize security with confidence.• Manage Compliance: Simplify adherence to global and industry-specific regulations, keeping your organization in line with governance and compliance requirements.• Protect Against Risks: Avoid costly regulatory infractions and safeguard organizational reputation with AI governance.• Enable Innovation Safely: Empower teams to innovate without compromising security, ethics, or compliance.The Microsoft Azure Marketplace is an extensive online store offering a wide range of applications and services certified to run on Azure. The availability of CloudAtlas AI Guardian on this platform streamlines the procurement process for customers, allowing them to efficiently find, purchase, and deploy solutions that protect their AI investments. Purchases through the Azure Marketplace can contribute toward an organization's Azure consumption commitment, providing financial flexibility and maximizing the value of existing cloud investments for customers and partners alike."In today's rapidly evolving technological landscape, responsible AI integration is critical," said Justin Cooper, Vice President of Worldwide Sales at UnifyCloud. "By offering CloudAtlas AI Guardian on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, we are providing organizations with easy access to the necessary tools to deploy AI solutions that are not only innovative but also responsible, ethical and secure."For more information about CloudAtlas AI Guardian and to explore how it can benefit your organization, visit our website ( www.unifycloud.com/cloudatlas-ai/ai-guardian/ ) or view the Azure Marketplace listing About UnifyCloud:UnifyCloud, a leader in automated cloud and AI transformation solutions, is committed to helping organizations achieve successful cloud migrations, seamless modernization, effective AI integration, and agile digital transformation strategies. Through its innovative CloudAtlas platform, UnifyCloud simplifies cloud and AI adoption by offering a powerful end-to-end platform for migration planning, cost management, and AI integration, enabling businesses to navigate their cloud journeys with clarity, confidence, and speed while ensuring security and compliance throughout the process.A Microsoft Solutions Partner in the areas of Infrastructure, Digital & App Innovation and Data & AI, the company has been recognized as a Microsoft Partner of the Year honoree for five consecutive years:• 2024 Microsoft Worldwide Modernizing Applications Partner of the Year Award finalist• 2024 Microsoft Americas Region ISV Innovation Partner of the Year Award finalist• 2023 Microsoft Worldwide Modernizing Applications Partner of the Year Award finalist• 2023 Microsoft APAC Region Partner of the Year finalist nominee - Independent Solutions Vendor (ISV)• 2023 Microsoft Asia Pacific Region Partner of the Year finalist nominee - Digital and App Innovation (Azure)• 2023 Microsoft Asia Pacific Region Partner of the Year finalist nominee - Infrastructure (Azure)• 2023 Microsoft Asia Pacific Region Partner of the Year finalist nominee - Social Impact• 2022 Microsoft Worldwide Migration to Azure Partner of the Year Award finalist• 2021 Microsoft Worldwide Modernizing Applications Partner of the Year Award finalist• 2020 Microsoft Worldwide Solution Assessment Partner of the Year Award winnerFor more information on CloudAtlas and how it can help you develop innovative AI approaches and applications for your organization while ensuring responsible AI, visit www.unifycloud.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.