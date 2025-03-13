UnifyCloud's CloudAtlas AI Factory Now Available on Microsoft Azure Marketplace

CloudAtlas AI Factory Now Available on Microsoft Azure Marketplace

UnifyCloud simplifies AI adoption with CloudAtlas AI Factory, now accessible through the Microsoft Azure Marketplace for rapid AI proof-of-concept development.

REDMOND, WA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- UnifyCloud , a global leader in automated cloud and AI transformation, is excited to announce that its innovative CloudAtlas AI Factory is now accessible through the Microsoft Azure Marketplace . This strategic availability enables businesses to seamlessly integrate AI solutions into their operations using CloudAtlas directly via the Microsoft Azure Marketplace.CloudAtlas AI Factory accelerates AI adoption by providing access to over 200 AI use cases across various industries and solution areas to enable rapid development of proof-of-concepts (POCs) in just hours. Organizations can test and validate integrations with minimal investment before transitioning to pilot and full-scale production in a matter of days or weeks. By simplifying the AI workload development process, CloudAtlas AI Factory reduces complexity and risk, enables informed decision-making, streamlines operations, and improves customer experience.Key Benefits of CloudAtlas AI Factory:• Rapid Deployment: Access an extensive library of pre-built AI use cases to quickly identify, prioritize, and deploy solutions that align with organizational objectives.• Industry-Specific Solutions: Explore AI applications tailored to specific industries such as healthcare, technology, financial services, manufacturing, professional services, retail, and more.• Solution-Specific Solutions: Explore AI applications tailored to specific solution areas, such as knowledge mining, entity extraction, sentiment analysis, image classification, fraud detection, predictive maintenance, speech-to-text, virtual assistants, and more.• Risk Mitigation: Develop, evaluate, and validate POCs with clear, actionable outcomes to assess performance and scalability before investing in full-scale implementation.• Scalability: Leverage AI technologies within the existing cloud ecosystem to seamlessly transition from pilot projects to production environments.• Enhanced Business Value: Automate repetitive or time-consuming tasks to increase productivity, allowing resources to focus on strategic initiatives that drive measurable business outcomes.The Microsoft Azure Marketplace is a comprehensive online store offering a vast array of applications and services certified and optimized to run on Azure. By making CloudAtlas AI Factory available on this platform, UnifyCloud provides customers with a trusted and streamlined procurement process, enabling them to find, buy, and deploy the right cloud solutions efficiently. Purchases made through the Azure Marketplace can also contribute toward an organization's Azure consumption commitment, offering financial flexibility and maximizing the value of existing cloud investments."Our mission at UnifyCloud is to empower businesses to harness the transformative potential of AI," said Marc Pinotti, co-founder and CEO of UnifyCloud. "By offering CloudAtlas AI Factory on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, we are simplifying access to best-in-class solutions that accelerate AI adoption and provide organizations with the tools they need to innovate rapidly, confidently, and effectively."For more information about CloudAtlas AI Factory and to explore how it can benefit your organization, access the Azure Marketplace listing or visit www.unifycloud.com About UnifyCloud:UnifyCloud, a leader in automated cloud and AI transformation solutions, is committed to helping organizations achieve successful cloud migrations, seamless modernization, effective AI integration, and agile digital transformation strategies. Through its innovative CloudAtlas platform, UnifyCloud simplifies cloud and AI adoption by offering a powerful end-to-end platform for migration planning, cost management, and AI integration, enabling businesses to navigate their cloud journeys with clarity, confidence, and speed while ensuring security and compliance throughout the process.A Microsoft Solutions Partner in the areas of Infrastructure, Digital & App Innovation and Data & AI, the company has been recognized as a Microsoft Partner of the Year honoree for five consecutive years:• 2024 Microsoft Worldwide Modernizing Applications Partner of the Year Award finalist• 2024 Microsoft Americas Region ISV Innovation Partner of the Year Award finalist• 2023 Microsoft Worldwide Modernizing Applications Partner of the Year Award finalist• 2023 Microsoft APAC Region Partner of the Year finalist nominee - Independent Solutions Vendor (ISV)• 2023 Microsoft Asia Pacific Region Partner of the Year finalist nominee - Digital and App Innovation (Azure)• 2023 Microsoft Asia Pacific Region Partner of the Year finalist nominee - Infrastructure (Azure)• 2023 Microsoft Asia Pacific Region Partner of the Year finalist nominee - Social Impact• 2022 Microsoft Worldwide Migration to Azure Partner of the Year Award finalist• 2021 Microsoft Worldwide Modernizing Applications Partner of the Year Award finalist• 2020 Microsoft Worldwide Solution Assessment Partner of the Year Award winnerFor more information on CloudAtlas and how it can help you develop innovative AI approaches and applications for your organization while ensuring responsible AI, visit www.unifycloud.com

