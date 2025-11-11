Gigalane Selects RANsemi for Next-Generation Radio Units

RANsemi and Gigalane Logos

Collaboration combines Gigalane’s RF heritage with RANsemi’s software-defined baseband technology to accelerate Private 5G deployments in Korea

The collaboration with Gigalane underpins RANsemi’s commitment to enabling our partners to build differentiated Open RAN products.” — Peter Claydon, CEO of RANsemi

BRISTOL, UNITED KINGDOM, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RANsemi Limited , the British wireless semiconductor innovator specialising in Open RAN baseband technologies, today announced that Gigalane , a leading Korean provider of RF solutions and systems, has developed a new O-RU (O-RAN Radio Unit) for Private 5G networks based on its RNS805 baseband SoC.The new O-RU, initially supporting Band n79, is the result of a deep technical collaboration between Gigalane and RANsemi. It brings together Gigalane’s world-class RF design capability with RANsemi’s software-defined baseband expertise to deliver a high-performance, cost-efficient solution that has been optimised for Private 5G deployments in Korea. Building on this foundation, the companies plan to extend their cooperation to additional frequency bands and evolving private-network applications worldwide.“The collaboration with Gigalane underpins RANsemi’s commitment to enabling our partners to build differentiated Open RAN products,” said Peter Claydon, CEO of RANsemi. “Gigalane’s O-RU showcases how the RNS805 platform can accelerate Private 5G innovation – combining flexibility, performance, and interoperability to meet the growing demand for enterprise-grade wireless solutions. We are proud of our long-term partnership and look forward to supporting Gigalane as it expands its product line.”“At Gigalane, our goal has always been to deliver RF excellence and customer-driven solutions,” said Choi Seung-hyun, Vice President of Gigalane. “Working with RANsemi has enabled us to integrate its proven baseband technology with our RF expertise, creating O-RUs tailored for Private 5G networks. The Band n79 unit is our first step toward a broader portfolio addressing both Korean and global Private 5G markets.”The collaboration reflects the increasing demand for O-RAN-compliant, operator-grade solutions across the Private 5G ecosystem. By leveraging the flexibility of the RNS805 baseband platform, Gigalane is well positioned to serve diverse deployment scenarios and evolving customer requirements.To find out more about the RNS805 platform and how it enables next-generation O-RUs, please visit ransemi.com/products/o-ran-split-7-2-product-line -Ends-About GigalaneGigalane is a leading Korean provider of RF solutions, specialising in the production of RF connectivity products and RF modules for 5G communications. The company supplies O-RU products for 5G network infrastructure systems, combining a heritage of RF excellence with advanced system-integration capabilities. Gigalane is committed to providing optimal solutions for Private 5G deployments in Korea and worldwide.For more information, visit: gigalane.com/en.About RANsemiRANsemi Limited is the British wireless semiconductor company pioneering Open RAN-standard-compliant baseband SoCs and carrier-grade software products for 6G, 5G, and 4G radio access networks (RANs). Headquartered in Bristol, UK, with global sales and support presence, RANsemi enables critical connectivity across industries worldwide, including Neutral Host, Private Networks, Defence & Security, Non-Terrestrial Networks (NTN), and Small Cells.For more information, visit ransemi.com.

