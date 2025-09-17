Tidal Wave Selects RANsemi Integrated Small Cell Platform for Next-Generation Industrial Private 5G Deployments

Collaboration will bring AI-enhanced small cell Open RAN capabilities to complex, safety-critical, high-value environments

BRISTOL, UNITED KINGDOM, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RANsemi , the British wireless semiconductor innovator specialising in 5G Open RAN baseband technologies, today announced that Tidal Wave , India’s leading private 5G network provider, has selected RANsemi’s integrated small cell platform as the foundation of its next-generation private 5G systems.Tidal Wave’s private 5G solutions deliver cellular-grade wireless networks that are simple to deploy, scalable on demand, and resilient enough for complex, safety-critical environments such as coal mines and port terminals – supporting logistics automation and, most importantly, enhancing worker safety.Tidal Wave’s experience includes its private 5G rollout for Coal India, which delivered enhanced remote operations, real-time analytics, and improved worker safety across multiple mining sites. As part of this new collaboration, Tidal Wave plans to integrate RANsemi’s platform into next-generation private 5G systems, enabling the companies to explore AI capabilities for the RAN and bring intelligence to the radio edge.Dr Doug Pulley, CTO at RANsemi, said, “Tidal Wave’s vision for industrial private networks aligns with our technology roadmap. By combining integrated small cells with our AI-for-the-RAN approach, this collaboration will enable networks to adapt in real time, bringing new levels of resilience, efficiency, and safety to some of the most demanding operational environments.”Parth Pokar, CTO at Tidal Wave, said, “At Tidal Wave, we’re not just deploying private 5G – we’re building intelligent networks that sense, adapt, and safeguard in real time. Our long-standing relationship with RANsemi is advancing edge intelligence that supports safer, more reliable operations, from vast open-cast mines to sprawling port terminals.”Oliver Davies, VP Marketing at RANsemi, added, “Tidal Wave has aligned with RANsemi’s vision for Open RAN innovation, and will gain access to AI-powered enhanced capabilities that bring intelligence right to the radio edge. These advancements will enable future networks operating in dynamic environments to adapt autonomously for greater performance, efficiency, and resilience.”RANsemi and Tidal Wave will be present together at India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2025, where they will highlight their collaboration and the role of integrated small cells in shaping next-generation industrial private networks.To arrange a meeting with RANsemi at IMC 2025, please reach out via our contact page: ransemi.com/contact -Ends-About Tidal WaveTidal Wave Technologies Pvt. Ltd. is India’s leading private 5G network provider. It delivers turnkey, software-based cellular-grade networks that are rapidly deployable, secure, and scalable—with practical deployments across mining, ports, manufacturing, energy, defence and logistics. Its proven solutions drive operational efficiency, remote automation, and enhanced safety in complex industrial settings.For more information, visit: www.tidalwave.tech About RANsemiRANsemi Ltd., the 5G/6G RAN baseband specialist, is a British semiconductor company that develops novel Open RAN standard-compliant baseband SoCs and carrier-grade software products for 4G, 5G and 6G radio access networks (RANs). The company is dedicated to driving innovation and excellence in wireless technologies. It aims to empower wireless innovation by delivering class-leading technology and products at the heart of the RAN.Registered in England and Wales, RANsemi is privately funded and headquartered in Bristol, UK. It has established sales and support offices in India, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the USA.RANsemi’s 5G/4G silicon and software products conform with Small Cell Forum (SCF) and O-RAN Alliance specifications and are 3GPP-compliant. Its products have been integrated with leading stack and RFIC vendors and deployed in commercial networks worldwide.For more information, visit ransemi.com.

