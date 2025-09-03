Beroe acquires Forestreet to accelerate AI-first strategy and redefine supplier intelligence

Beroe and Forestreet have both delivered on their missions to disrupt market intelligence and we see tremendous potential in combining forces to deliver smarter, more integrated procurement solutions.” — Vel Dhinagaravel, Founder and CEO of Beroe.

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Beroe , the global leader in procurement decision intelligence, today announced its acquisition of Forestreet , the London-based pioneer in AI-powered supplier discovery.Beroe and Forestreet share a common purpose: challenging legacy approaches to market and supplier intelligence through cutting-edge technology. That alignment has been the foundation of Beroe’s initial strategic investment in Forestreet last year, and going forward, it forms the basis of a deeper integration. With this acquisition, Beroe is accelerating its ability to innovate, bringing together best-in-class talent, proprietary data, and cutting-edge AI to create the next generation of procurement intelligence.“Beroe and Forestreet have both delivered on their missions to disrupt market intelligence, and we see tremendous potential in combining forces to deliver smarter, more integrated procurement solutions,” said Vel Dhinagaravel, Founder and CEO of Beroe. “Over the past eight years the Forestreet team has built something truly unique. They’ve been ahead of the curve in AI development, and we’re excited to bring this wealth of talent and market knowhow into Beroe.”Forestreet’s technology currently powers Beroe’s Supplier Discovery module, a core offering within the Beroe Live.ai platform. With this acquisition, Beroe will go further – transforming Supplier Discovery into a market-leading capability that enables users to find, evaluate, and engage suppliers with unmatched speed and precision.Customers of both Beroe and Forestreet will benefit from new solutions, accelerated by the acquisition, that bring together supplier identification and category intelligence as fully integrated, AI-driven capabilities within a unified procurement stack.As part of the acquisition, Forestreet’s full team will join Beroe, bringing in a group of data scientists and engineers with deep experience in artificial intelligence, including large language model (LLM) development – an area in which Forestreet has been operating for over eight years. Their expertise will be instrumental as Beroe continues to evolve its platform and scale its AI capabilities across the full procurement lifecycle.The leadership team at Forestreet will take on expanded responsibilities within Beroe’s organizational structure, contributing to product development, AI strategy, and go-to-market execution. Their continued involvement ensures continuity of vision, even as the companies operate as one.“Through our partnership with Beroe we are building the smartest and most integrated supplier intelligence ecosystem in the world,” said Alex Miller, CEO and Founder of Forestreet. “Our customers want speed, accuracy, and autonomy. Bringing our AI expertise and talented teams of experts much closer together is how we will deliver it.”“We are delighted to be joining Beroe, to enable us both to scale our AI innovations and to deliver even greater impact for our clients,” said David Doyle, Chairman and Founder of Forestreet. “It’s a very exciting new chapter for our team.”As a result of the acquisition, Beroe will further invest in advancing its Supplier Discovery module into a category-defining solution. The combined strengths of Forestreet’s proprietary AI models, Beroe’s industry-leading data, and deep category expertise create a competitive edge unmatched by others in the space.This new deal marks Beroe’s second acquisition in under six months, following on from the addition of nnamu, a leading autonomous negotiation provider, in March 2025. Both acquisitions further expand Beroe’s on-the-ground European market presence.

