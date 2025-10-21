UAGC and Zurich North America Celebrate First Bachelor’s Degree Apprenticeship Graduates

This graduation celebration represents the very best of what is possible when higher education and industry come together to support working adults” — Gary Packard

CHANDLER, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The University of Arizona Global Campus (UAGC) and Zurich North America celebrated a groundbreaking milestone by honoring the first cohort of 17 bachelor’s degree apprentices at Zurich’s headquarters in Schaumburg, Illinois. More than 150 attendees, including graduates and their families, Zurich North America leadership, and representatives from UAGC, gathered to mark the achievement.Launched in 2023, the Zurich Bachelor Apprenticeship Program is an exclusive collaboration with UAGC, one of the few of its kind in the nation, offering Zurich employees the opportunity to pursue their degrees while gaining professional experience. The program’s innovative design blends rigorous academics with real-world application, producing highly skilled professionals who advance their education and careers simultaneously.“This graduation celebration represents the very best of what is possible when higher education and industry come together to support working adults,” said Gary Packard , senior vice provost of Online Initiatives at the University of Arizona. “These graduates embody resilience, excellence, and purpose, and UAGC is proud to walk beside them on their journey.”The celebration went beyond a traditional graduation. Each apprentice was personally recognized for their achievements, with a professional photographer capturing the moment. A creative video showcased every graduate’s journey, highlighting both academic accomplishments and the real-world contributions they made at Zurich while completing their degrees.“The apprenticeship program is helping Zurich North America build the workforce of the future,” said Susan Meehan, VP and Director of Early Careers and Talent Acquisition Technology. “By partnering with UAGC, we are ensuring our employees can grow their education while advancing their careers. This model not only fills critical talent needs, it also fosters loyalty, retention, and professional growth across our organization.”While Meehan emphasized the strategic value of the apprenticeship model, Arnaout highlighted the practical support that enables employees to succeed.“Working closely with UAGC has been seamless,” added Sirena Arnaout, Business Execution Lead. “Their team understands our people and provides the support students need to balance work, family, and education. Together, we have created a pathway that empowers our apprentices to thrive academically and professionally.”The collaborative model between UAGC and Zurich North America has demonstrated strong success, achieving an impressive 89% completion rate among participants in the inaugural cohort. Apprentices are hired into Zurich roles and required to maintain academic progress at UAGC to remain employed, ensuring both educational and professional success. Graduates leave the program not only with a degree but also with guaranteed career pathways and invaluable mentorship.This celebration underscores Zurich North America’s commitment to workforce development and the UAGC mission to expand access to higher education for working professionals. Together, the collaboration is shaping the future of education-employer collaboration and establishing a model for how apprenticeship pathways can strengthen employee retention, career advancement, and lifelong learning.###The University of Arizona Global Campus is proud to offer over 50 associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs with accelerated online classes designed to help you gain the skills you need. At UAGC, you will be part of the University of Arizona community of students and alumni who support each other from game day to graduation day and beyond. For more information about UAGC, visit UAGC.edu.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.