The University of Arizona Global Campus Celebrates Nearly 7,000 Graduates at Fall 2025 Virtual Commencement

CHANDLER, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The University of Arizona Global Campus (UAGC) will celebrate the achievements of 6,954 graduates during its Fall 2025 Virtual Commencement Ceremony held on Saturday, October 25, 2025.This year’s graduates reflect the diversity, resilience, and determination that define UAGC students, with degree recipients ranging in age from 20 to 81 years old and representing every region of the country as well as U.S. military bases around the globe. The average age of graduates is 37 years old, underscoring the commitment by UAGC to providing access and flexibility for working adults, parents, and service members.By the Numbers:• Associate Degrees: 135• Bachelor’s Degrees: 4,395• Master’s Degrees: 2,412• Doctoral Degrees: 12The most popular majors among this year’s class include Business Administration (1,484 graduates), Organizational Management (680), and Psychology (580), followed by programs in Health Care Administration, Human Resources Management, and Early Childhood Education.“Each of our graduates has balanced the pursuit of their education with the demands of family, work, and service to their communities,” said Gary Packard , senior vice provost for Online Initiatives at the University of Arizona. “Their stories are a testament to perseverance and possibility, and I could not be more proud of what they have achieved.”Graduates from the top 10 states include Texas, California, Florida, Georgia, and Arizona, with hundreds more from across the nation and abroad.“At UAGC, we believe education transforms lives, not just for the students who earn their degrees but also for their families and communities,” Packard said. “This commencement is a celebration of the countless hours of dedication these graduates invested to reach this milestone.”The Fall 2025 ceremony continues the UAGC tradition of offering a flexible, inclusive virtual format that allows students and families from around the world to join in the celebration.###The University of Arizona Global Campus is proud to offer over 50 associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs with accelerated online classes designed to help you gain the skills you need. At UAGC, you will be part of the University of Arizona community of students and alumni who support each other from game day to graduation day and beyond. For more information about UAGC, visit UAGC.edu.

