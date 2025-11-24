BPC is awarded prestigious title for top-tier mobile banking solutions in 2025

BPC Mobile Banking Solutions BPC Digital Platforms Payment Solutions

BPC is proud to announce that Brands Review Magazine has awarded it a prestigious title – ‘Most Innovative Mobile Banking Experience Global 2025.’

BRM's 'Most Innovative Mobile Banking Experience Global 2025' award title validates BPC’s mobile banking as a top-of-the-line solution for banks that need speed, scale, and continuous innovation.” — Imran Vilcassim, Global Chief Commercial Officer, Digital Banking, BPC

BAAR, ZUG, SWITZERLAND, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BPC, a Swiss-based global leader in payment solutions , is proud to announce that Brands Review Magazine has given it one of the best award titles in the banking sector – ‘Most Innovative Mobile Banking Experience Global 2025.’ The popular digital magazine from London identifies pathbreakers in companies, start-ups and other organisations across the globe that have made significant contributions to their respective industries.Headquartered in Switzerland, BPC has made rapid strides in its global expansion. The company specialises in omnichannel digital and mobile banking solutions , payment processing, enterprise and e-commerce fraud management and prevention, integration, smart city and financial inclusion solutions. With a footprint spanning over more than 140 countries, gaining loyal customers in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas, BPC continues to drive innovation through offering modern digital customer-centric services.Long before the pandemic accelerated digital adoption, BPC anticipated the rise of mobile banking and invested in developing a modern technology proposition for tier 1, tier 2 banks, fintechs, transportation industry accordingly. Today, mobile banking exceeds 80% usage in many regions, with customers demanding real-time access, hyper-personalisation, and seamless experiences, driving record digital transaction volumes and requiring more resilient, scalable infrastructure.BPC differentiates with its digital platform through technological excellence and a future-proof architecture: SmartVista has been re-engineered as a microservices-based, cloud-native platform so clients can scale effortlessly, deploy flexibly on-prem, cloud, or hybrid and innovate without limitation. BPC is committed to providing its customers with the latest technologies to ensure the safety and speed of transactions in mobile banking services.This vision comes together in the BPC Digital Platform , which unifies Digital & Mobile Banking, Consumer/Merchant/Agent apps, Wallets and Agent Banking into a single, API-first stack. Institutions can launch white-labeled retail, SME, and agent propositions, embed payments and value-added services, and orchestrate end-to-end digital journeys while integrating easily with ecosystems, third parties, and open banking frameworks.BPC’s Mobile Banking combines rich functionality with enterprise-grade performance and a modern UX that accelerates time-to-market. Selected for this award for its breadth, configurability, and measurable impact, it delivers full-service mobile and internet banking within a single “Super App” design across consumer, business, SoftPOS, and agent roles. End-to-end digital journeys from KYC onboarding to digital contracts and checkout are powered by white-label templates and hundreds of customizable flows, enabling banks to tailor experiences without touching legacy cores.The solution brings everything customers demand: payments, transfers, remittances, top-ups, withdrawals, and cardless cash; comprehensive PFM with geo-offers, loyalty and goal-based features; detailed payment histories and automated payments; secure international and cross-border capabilities with FX; savings tools and investment guidance, including integrations with third-party investment apps and local exchange houses. Digital onboarding with biometrics, an AI assistant with speech-to-text and text-to-speech, QR payments (static/dynamic) on any device, referral links for growth, and a carbon-footprint calculator round out a scalable, secure stack built for rapid innovation.Shankar Shivaprasad, Co-Founder of Brands Review Magazine, congratulated BPC on the win, stating, “BPC is providing the best mobile banking experience to customers across the globe. They have developed new features that are adaptable to local and international businesses by incorporating new technologies. Today, as is known, 80% of banking customers prefer mobile banking, and we sincerely believe that BPC has contributed immensely to the sector.”Imran Vilcassim, Global Chief Commercial Officer, Digital Banking, BPC, comments on the award by Brands Review Magazine, stating, “SmartVista plugs into virtually any core banking system, enabling our clients to spin up new digital services, including mobile banking in weeks whether everyday retail banking, regional wallets, or SME propositions. A single design language spans app and web, while our generative-AI assistant, PFM, and cross-border payment tools deliver a truly modern digital experience. We are honoured to receive this award. It validates BPC’s mobile banking as a top-of-the-line solution for banks that need speed, scale, and continuous innovation.”About BPCBPC is a proven industry leader that is shaping the world of transactions with quick, safe and easy payment processing. With a focus on exceptional technology development and customer service, BPC helps financial institutions and businesses to deliver innovative and best-in-class proven solutions that fit with today’s consumer lifestyle when banking, shopping, or moving in both urban and rural areas. With more than 500 customers across 140 countries, BPC collaborates with all ecosystem players to deliver services for the digital world. Its core product SmartVista suite comprises cutting-edge banking, commerce, and mobility platforms that enable innovative solutions for digital banking, ATM and switching, payments processing, card, and fraud management, financial inclusion, merchant portals, transport, and smart cities.About Brands Review MagazineIn today’s fast-paced environment, C-suite professionals, industry experts, startup owners, and entrepreneurs must stay informed about recent developments in their respective fields. Brands Review Magazine is a well-established online digital publication based in London, offering in-depth coverage and analysis of trending news across various sectors, including banking, finance, technology, real estate, retail, insurance, artificial intelligence, and machine learning. Within a span of three years, the magazine has established a loyal customer base.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.