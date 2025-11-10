SPA Awarded HIRE Vets Gold Medallion
Our vets are essential to SPA’s culture of teamwork, trust and integrity, national service, and excellence in execution.”ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The U.S. Department of Labor has awarded Systems Planning & Analysis (SPA) its Gold Medallion for exemplary efforts in recruiting, employing, and retaining our nation’s veterans.
The Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans (HIRE Vets) Medallion Program is the only federal award recognizing exceptional achievement in veteran employment. The award is based on rigorous criteria that companies must meet annually for consideration. SPA has achieved HIRE Vets recognition for eight years in a row, starting from the program’s inception in 2018.
SPA CEO Rich Sawchak commented, “SPA is continually committed to hiring veterans because they bring a distinct perspective earned through training and a life of service. Our vets are essential to SPA’s culture of teamwork, trust and integrity, national service, and excellence in execution.”
SPA actively recruits veterans through job fairs and assists them in transitioning to the civilian workforce by offering mentorship programs and a company-sponsored employee resource group, SPA VETS.
About SPA
SPA is a global, independent analytical and technical innovation firm supporting complex national security programs and defense priorities. SPA’s portfolio of differentiated capabilities and tools delivers comprehensive support to the most critical programs for combatting threats, influencing long-term strategic priorities, and shaping policies at the highest levels. With over 3,000 professionals, SPA’s employees are subject matter experts in numerous domains, including Land, Undersea, Surface and Air Warfare Operations; Intelligence Community, Radar and Sensor Systems; Unmanned Systems and Counter Systems; Defense Industrial Base and Economic Security; Space Systems; Ballistic Missile Systems; Cybersecurity Analysis and Policy; and Hypersonics. Awards include Washington Post Top Workplace consecutively since 2014, and Department of Labor HIRE Vets Gold Medal for the past eight years. SPA is a portfolio company of Arlington Capital Partners. For more information: www.spa.com.
Allison Gannon
Systems Planning & Analysis
allison.gannon@spa.com
