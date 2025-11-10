SPA Awarded HIRE Vets Gold Medallion

SPA CEO Rich Sawchak

SPA CEO Rich Sawchak

Our vets are essential to SPA’s culture of teamwork, trust and integrity, national service, and excellence in execution.”
— SPA CEO Rich Sawchak
ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The U.S. Department of Labor has awarded Systems Planning & Analysis (SPA) its Gold Medallion for exemplary efforts in recruiting, employing, and retaining our nation’s veterans.

The Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans (HIRE Vets) Medallion Program is the only federal award recognizing exceptional achievement in veteran employment. The award is based on rigorous criteria that companies must meet annually for consideration. SPA has achieved HIRE Vets recognition for eight years in a row, starting from the program’s inception in 2018.

SPA CEO Rich Sawchak commented, “SPA is continually committed to hiring veterans because they bring a distinct perspective earned through training and a life of service. Our vets are essential to SPA’s culture of teamwork, trust and integrity, national service, and excellence in execution.”

SPA actively recruits veterans through job fairs and assists them in transitioning to the civilian workforce by offering mentorship programs and a company-sponsored employee resource group, SPA VETS.

About SPA
SPA is a global, independent analytical and technical innovation firm supporting complex national security programs and defense priorities. SPA’s portfolio of differentiated capabilities and tools delivers comprehensive support to the most critical programs for combatting threats, influencing long-term strategic priorities, and shaping policies at the highest levels. With over 3,000 professionals, SPA’s employees are subject matter experts in numerous domains, including Land, Undersea, Surface and Air Warfare Operations; Intelligence Community, Radar and Sensor Systems; Unmanned Systems and Counter Systems; Defense Industrial Base and Economic Security; Space Systems; Ballistic Missile Systems; Cybersecurity Analysis and Policy; and Hypersonics. Awards include Washington Post Top Workplace consecutively since 2014, and Department of Labor HIRE Vets Gold Medal for the past eight years. SPA is a portfolio company of Arlington Capital Partners. For more information: www.spa.com.

Allison Gannon
Systems Planning & Analysis
allison.gannon@spa.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

SPA Awarded HIRE Vets Gold Medallion

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Military Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Allison Gannon
Systems Planning & Analysis allison.gannon@spa.com
Company/Organization
Systems Planning & Analysis
2001 North Beauregard St.
Alexandria, Virginia, 22311
United States
+1 703-399-7155
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

SPA is a global, independent analytical and technical innovation firm supporting complex national security programs and defense priorities. SPA’s portfolio of differentiated capabilities and tools delivers comprehensive support to the most critical programs for combatting threats, influencing long-term strategic priorities, and shaping policies at the highest levels. With over 2,500 professionals, SPA’s employees are subject matter experts in numerous domains, including Land, Undersea, Surface and Air Warfare Operations; Intelligence Community, Radar and Sensor Systems; Unmanned Systems and Counter Systems; Defense Industrial Base and Economic Security; Space Systems; Ballistic Missile Systems; Cybersecurity Analysis and Policy; and Hypersonics. Awards include Washington Post Top Workplace consecutively since 2014 and the Department of Labor HIRE Vets Gold Medallion consecutively since 2018. SPA is a portfolio company of Arlington Capital Partners. For more information: www.spa.com.

More From This Author
SPA Awarded HIRE Vets Gold Medallion
SPA Acquires Group W, Expanding Support for Mission Critical Modeling and Simulation Across All Domains
SPA Announces Strategic Expansion of Global Headquarters in Alexandria and Operations in Fairfax County
View All Stories From This Author