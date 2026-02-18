SPA Appoints Douglas Coleman as Chief Legal Officer
Doug brings deep expertise in legal strategy and governance that will support SPA’s continued growth and mission delivery. His leadership strengthens our executive team.”ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Systems Planning & Analysis (SPA), a leading global provider of data-driven analytical insights supporting complex national security programs and defense priorities, has appointed Doug Coleman as Chief Legal Officer (CLO).
— SPA CEO Rich Sawchak
Mr. Coleman brings more than 25 years of legal leadership experience supporting aerospace, defense, and advanced technology organizations. He has served as a trusted advisor to executive leadership teams and boards of directors, guiding legal strategy, governance, compliance, litigation management, and commercial and government contracting in highly regulated environments.
Before joining SPA, Mr. Coleman served as Regional General Counsel for the Americas for ABB’s Motion business area, where he led legal strategy and operations across North America, Latin America, and the Caribbean. Earlier in his career, Mr. Coleman held senior legal leadership roles at Reliable Robotics, Aerion Corporation, Spirit AeroSystems, BAE Systems, and Curtiss-Wright Corporation. He began his legal career as a trial attorney in the Civil Division of the U.S. Department of Justice.
At SPA, Mr. Coleman will lead the company’s legal strategy and oversee legal, governance, compliance, contracts, and risk-management functions in support of SPA’s continued growth and mission delivery across the defense and national security community. Mr. Coleman will partner closely with SPA leadership to support the company’s employees, customers, and long-term strategic priorities.
About SPA
SPA is a global, independent analytical and technical innovation firm supporting complex national security programs and defense priorities. SPA’s portfolio of differentiated capabilities and tools delivers comprehensive support to the most critical programs for combatting threats, influencing long-term strategic priorities, and shaping policies at the highest levels. With over 3,000 professionals, SPA’s employees are subject matter experts in numerous domains, including Land, Undersea, Surface and Air Warfare Operations; Intelligence Community, Radar and Sensor Systems; Unmanned Systems and Counter Systems; Defense Industrial Base and Economic Security; Space Systems; Ballistic Missile Systems; Cybersecurity Analysis and Policy; and Hypersonics. Awards include Washington Post Top Workplace consecutively since 2014, and Department of Labor HIRE Vets Gold Medal for the past seven consecutive years. SPA is a portfolio company of Arlington Capital Partners. For more information: www.spa.com.
