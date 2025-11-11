Plastic Surgeon in The Woodlands on Non-Surgical Facial Rejuvenation

Sabrina A. Lahiri, MD, FACS – a plastic surgeon in The Woodlands – compares three popular non-surgical facial rejuvenation options offered at her medical spa.

In recent years, an increasing number of patients have pursued non-surgical procedures at medical spas. (1) At her medical spa in The Woodlands , Dr. Sabrina Lahiri – a double board-certified plastic surgeon – has observed this shift firsthand, as more individuals seek minimally invasive solutions to refresh and enhance their appearance."Many patients are looking for effective ways to rejuvenate their skin without taking time off from work or daily responsibilities," Dr. Lahiri explains. "Medical spa treatments can offer impressive results while still fitting easily into a busy schedule."Among the most frequently requested services at Dr. Lahiri's practice are dermaplaning , radiofrequency (RF) microneedling , and the versatile Hydrofacial. Dr. Lahiri emphasizes that all three can improve skin tone, texture, and overall radiance while also offering their own unique advantages.To help patients navigate these options and determine which option may be best suited for their needs, Dr. Lahiri outlines the benefits and uses of each one below.HydrofacialDr. Lahiri explains that Hydrofacials are customizable, multi-step treatments that combine cleansing, exfoliation, extraction, hydration, and antioxidant protection. During a Hydrofacial, she notes, the provider gently dislodges impurities from the pores while simultaneously infusing the skin with hydrating serums tailored to individual goals.Patients at Pluvia Medical Spa can choose from a selection of Hydrofacial levels, including the Signature Hydrofacial for deep hydration and a quick refresh; Hydrofacial Deluxe, which introduces collagen-stimulating energy for added firmness; and Hydrofacial Deluxe Plus, which begins with dermaplaning for enhanced exfoliation and then incorporates ultrasound and radiofrequency (RF) energy to maximize serum absorption."Hydrofacials can be a highly effective option for ongoing skin maintenance, often making them an ideal addition to any skin care routine," says Dr. Lahiri.DermaplaningAccording to Dr. Lahiri, dermaplaning is another popular treatment at Pluvia Medical Spa. This non-invasive, manual exfoliation technique uses a sterile surgical blade to remove dead skin cells and fine facial hair (also known as "peach fuzz"), and is typically completed in 20 to 30 minutes.Because dermaplaning is free from chemicals and abrasive scrubs, it is generally safe for individuals who are pregnant, breastfeeding, or have sensitive skin. The option is also commonly used to prepare the skin for deeper treatments like chemical peels or microneedling.Radiofrequency (RF) MicroneedlingFor those seeking more dramatic improvement in skin quality, Dr. Lahiri may recommend RF microneedling. This option is designed to combine the benefits of traditional microneedling with radiofrequency energy, which is delivered through tiny needles into the deeper layers of the skin to stimulate collagen and elastin production. "RF microneedling can be ideal for treating fine lines, wrinkles, acne scars, mild skin laxity, and more," says Dr. Lahiri.Furthermore, most patients undergo a series of RF microneedling sessions spaced three to eight weeks apart for optimal results. Dr. Lahiri adds that RF microneedling is generally considered safe for patients with all skin types and tones, and typically requires little to no recovery time.For those interested in advanced skin rejuvenation, Dr. Lahiri recommends scheduling a consultation at a qualified medical spa. During this visit, she explains, the providers can discuss potential outcomes and outline a realistic timeline for visible results.Medical Reference:(1) American Med Spa Association (AmSpa)About Sabrina A. Lahiri, MD, FACSDr. Sabrina Lahiri is a double board-certified plastic surgeon serving The Woodlands and greater Houston area. Dr. Lahiri earned her undergraduate degree from the University of California at Berkeley before attending the University of Arkansas School of Medicine; from there, she completed a General Surgery residency at the University of Texas Health Science Center and underwent further training in Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at the University of Miami. Dr. Lahiri is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons and member of both The American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) and The Aesthetic Society. At her practice, she offers a range of sought-after surgical and non-surgical aesthetic options.

