San Diego Dentists Elucidate Benefits Offered by Implant-Supported Dentures

LA JOLLA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Missing teeth are among the most common dental concerns for men and women who have lost functionality due to infections, aging, poor dental health, tooth injuries, or other factors. When tooth loss affects an entire dental arch, the consequences can extend to one’s confidence, general health, facial development, and overall well-being.While empty spaces within one’s smile can be debilitating at any age, restorative dentistry treatments can help. Implant dentures often represent one of the most significant advancements in restorative dentistry, combining the reliability of dental implants with the full-arch coverage of dentures to recreate a natural-looking, secure, and fully functional smile. For those seeking a lasting solution to missing teeth, La Jolla cosmetic dentist John Weston, DDS, FAACD outlines how implant-supported dentures can offer notable benefits that go far beyond aesthetics.Unlike conventional dentures that rest on top of the gums and require adhesives to stay in place, implant dentures are anchored directly to the jawbone through a series of strategically placed titanium implants. This integration mimics the natural root of a missing tooth, providing exceptional stability and preventing the slipping or shifting of your restoration. The result is a secured denture allowing patients to speak, smile, and enjoy their favorite foods with confidence and ease.One of the most profound advantages of implant dentures is their ability to preserve jawbone health. When teeth are lost, the bone in the jaw begins to deteriorate over time due to a lack of stimulation. Traditional dentures do nothing to stop this process and can even accelerate bone loss by placing uneven pressure on the gums. Dental implants, however, stimulate the jawbone just like natural tooth roots, maintaining bone density and facial structure. This not only enhances oral health, but also prevents the sunken or aged appearance that often accompanies long-term tooth loss.Whether a patient’s needs involve replacing one missing tooth or reclaiming functionality in an entire dental arch, the team at Scripps Center for Dental Care utilizes dental implants to stabilize a natural-looking tooth replacement and ultimately restore one’s oral health, smile, and confidence. Compared to artificial teeth fastened by pastes or adhesives, implant dentistry solutions can help provide individuals with lasting beauty and security. By enlisting board-certified dental specialists from many different fields of dentistry — such as endodontics, periodontics, orthodontics, prosthodontics, and oral surgery — the La Jolla practice offers a “one-stop shop” for men and women struggling with the burdens of missing teeth.About Scripps Center for Dental CareScripps Center for Dental Care is an all-encompassing dental practice based in La Jolla providing cosmetic, restorative, and family dentistry services for the San Diego community. Composed of board-certified dentists from every specialty, the team at Scripps can perform a myriad of complex treatments completely in-house, such as dental implants, All-on-4, and Invisalignorthodontics, among other procedures. Scripps Center for Dental Care is distinguished as one of very few practices in Southern California with two AACD-accredited dentists as part of their dental team: Dr. Nicholas Marongiu and Dr. John Weston, who is also a Fellow of the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry. Dr. Nicholas Marongiu and Dr. John Weston are available for interview upon request.To learn more, please visit scrippsdentalcare.com, facebook.com/scrippsdentalcare, or@scrippscenterfordentalcare on Instagram.To view the original source of this release, click here:###Scripps Center for Dental CareXIMED Building9850 Genesee Avenue, Suite #620La Jolla, CA 92037(858) 535-8300Rosemont Media

