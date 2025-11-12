Houston Plastic Surgeon Shares Answers to Top Facelift FAQs

Dr. James Boynton, a board-certified plastic surgeon, answers common questions about facelift surgery and discusses his in-office facelift technique.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recent statistics from the American Society of Plastic Surgeons(ASPS) found that more than 79,000 facelift surgeries were performed in 2024, an increase from the previous year. (1) This continuous trend upwards is consistent with the steady popularity of facelift treatment, which represents one of the most commonly performed surgical cosmetic enhancement options year after year.James F. Boynton, MD, a board-certified plastic surgeon in Houston , sees that popularity reflected at his own practice as both women and men often seek his help with options that can effectively renew their facial appearance and give them a more youthful and refreshed look. With the availability of several different facelift procedures at his practice, including an “in-office facelift” that can be performed without the need for general anesthesia, Dr. Boynton says many individuals can achieve the benefits of facelift surgery in a way that’s more convenient to their lifestyle.Today, Dr. Boynton is addressing some of the most frequently asked questions about facelift surgery, including who makes a good candidate, what recovery involves, and how complementary procedures such as facial fat injections can enhance results.Who is a good candidate for facelift surgery?Dr. Boynton explains that ideal candidates typically include healthy adults who are bothered by sagging or loose skin along the lower face and neck, jowls, deep facial folds, and signs of wrinkles and lines in the middle to lower areas of the face that non-surgical treatments can no longer correct. Signs of jowls are often a chief concern among facelift candidates at Dr. Boynton’s practice. While many individuals mostly begin noticing jowls in their 40s, he notes that the advent of new weight loss medications has led to many people experiencing these aesthetic facial concerns after weight loss. Additionally, he says, age alone is not a determining factor for facelift candidacy: “Some people can benefit from a facelift in their forties, while others don’t need one until much later. It depends entirely on anatomy and skin quality. I see patients across the age spectrum who are interested in this procedure. Less invasive treatments, such as string lifts and energy devices, don’t lift jowls. Fillers plump the face, but too much filler may result in a wide, full face. Additionally, filler cannot lift cheeks and jowls. Structurally lifting the jowls directly is often the best way for those concerns. For many patients, I’m able to do that as an in-office procedure without the need for general anesthesia. Ultimately, it’s about what’s best for the individual and whether a facelift is the most suitable (or even necessary) option for their particular concerns.”What are the potential benefits of a facelift?A facelift is designed to reposition and tighten underlying tissues, smooth sagging skin, and restore more youthful facial contours. Unlike older “skin-only” lifts, modern techniques can address deeper structures for results that can appear natural and last longer. Dr. Boynton says one of the most prominent benefits of the customized facelift procedures he performs is that the techniques he utilizes are specifically designed to produce results that don’t look artificial. “As more and more advances have been integrated into the field of facial plastic surgery, I’ve refined my techniques over the course of many years to further reduce the possibility of an ‘over-pulled’ look. This is very important for patients—they want effective rejuvenation but they also want to avoid a result that looks like they ‘had work done.’”What is the “Mini-Lift” option?Dr. Boynton performs several facelift techniques, including an in-office “mini-lift,” which is done under local anesthesia and light oral sedation. This method can be an option for many patients with moderate facial aging, as it avoids a hospital stay and typically allows for a faster recovery. “This ‘mini-lift’ is a popular technique at my practice that many patients in their 40s and 50s are very interested in. It can lift the jowls and cheeks, tighten the neck and improve the jawline—and that’s all done in the office with local anesthesia,” says Dr. Boynton. “Not everyone is the best candidate for this type of facelift, but many people are and the convenience offered by it (along with its effectiveness) can be very advantageous for patients who may not need a more traditional facelift technique to achieve their goals.” Additionally, Dr. Boynton explains that mini-lifts typically do not require a small incision under the chin or a platysmaplasty (which is direct neck muscle tightening). “One way to think about it is that a mini-lift is more about cheek and jowl lifting without that much center-neck involvement. Patients who have more advanced neck laxity with fullness, loose skin (sometimes referred to as a ‘turkey gobbler’ appearance), or platysmal bands (muscle bands that have separated and show through the skin) may need a full facelift with neck lift and platysmaplasty. Super-advanced neck laxity requires a full post auricular incision (an incision behind the ear) to provide more neck tightening.” Dr. Boynton utilizes a hairline incision to disguise this incision so it is not noticeable.Can fat injections enhance facelift results?Facial fat injections, also known as fat transfer or “fat grafting,” are often combined with facelift surgery to restore lost facial volume and soften hollow or flattened areas such as the cheeks, temples, and under-eye region. Dr. Boynton says he uses state-of-the-art microfat or nanofat techniques to refine contours and improve skin tone. “A facelift repositions and tightens tissue, while fat injections can replenish volume that’s been lost over time,” he explains. “Together, they can create a smoother, more balanced, and truly rejuvenated appearance.”Dr. Boynton adds that fat used in the procedure is harvested from another area of the patient’s body, such as the abdomen or thighs, and carefully processed before being injected into targeted facial zones. He says this additional treatment can help many patients achieve a more comprehensive rejuvenation that looks natural and harmonious.What can be expected during recovery from a facelift?Recovery from facelift surgery varies depending on the extent of the procedure. For “in-office” facelifts, most patients experience swelling or bruising for several days and resume light activity within about a week. Full facelifts may require two to three weeks of downtime before returning to normal routines. Dr. Boynton notes that detailed post-operative care instructions should be strictly followed to promote a smooth recovery and to minimize discomfort.How long do facelift results last?Results typically last five to ten years or longer, depending on factors such as the facelift technique performed, skin quality, genetics, and lifestyle habits. Dr. Boynton emphasizes that, while a facelift cannot stop the aging process, it can significantly “reset the clock,” helping patients maintain a refreshed, rested look for many years.How noticeable are scars?The incisions used for both in-office “mini-lift” facelift and traditional facelift techniques are placed in areas that are difficult to detect, such as along the hairline, to conceal them as effectively as possible. Dr. Boynton says that, over time, scars should fade and become even more challenging to see, even when hair is worn up.Looking Ahead: Natural Rejuvenation TrendsAs more individuals seek subtle yet lasting facial enhancement, Dr. Boynton notes that combination procedures — such as facelifts paired with fat injections or eyelid surgery — are becoming increasingly popular. “Patients today want to look like themselves, only more refreshed,” he says. “By combining lifting with volume restoration, we can often achieve that natural, rested appearance people are looking for. With that in mind, one of the most important things that individuals should consider when thinking about any type of plastic surgery is the experience and background of the plastic surgeon. The doctor they choose should be properly credentialed, extensively trained, have a record of success, and be thorough and attentive to their needs and concerns. Patients should always feel comfortable asking questions and be sure that they fully trust their plastic surgeon and their overall approach to care.”Medical Reference:(1) American Society of Plastic Surgeons2024 Plastic Surgery Statistics ReportAbout James F. Boynton, MD, FACSJames F. Boynton, MD, FACS is the Founder and Director of Boynton Plastic Surgery in Houston, Texas. Certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery and a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons, Dr. Boynton is nationally recognized for his skill in cosmetic enhancement and reconstructive care. His professional distinctions include recognition as one of America’s Top Doctorsby Castle Connollyand as one of America’s Top Plastic Surgeons by the Consumers’ Research Council of America. Additionally, Dr. Boynton has also been named a Top Doctor in H-Texas magazine and Houstonia magazine.Dr. Boynton’s practice offers a full range of advanced procedures for the face, breasts, and body. In addition to face and neck lift procedures, he performs popular treatments such as eyelid surgery and brow lift, as well as breast augmentation, breast lift, lipocontouring, tummy tuck surgery, and many other options for both surgical and non-surgical aesthetic enhancement. Known for his meticulous approach and focus on natural results, Dr. Boynton provides several popular surgical procedures as in-office treatments—such as power-assisted liposuction (PAL), facelift, and neck lift techniques—to minimize downtime and enhance convenience for many patients. 