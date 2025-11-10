THE AMERICAN HINDU JEWISH CONGRESS MAKES ITS DEBUT AT MAR-A- LAGO

AHJC Gala

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- American Hindu-Jewish Congress (AHJC) hosted its first official gala in Mar-a-Lago with an assemblage of glitterati from the business, politics, and philanthropy.The evening celebrated AHJC’s success as an innovative non-profit that was founded by American Hindu and Jewish leaders to jointly address the growing anti-Semitism and Hindu- phobia in America. Further in observance of Mental Health Awareness Month, the programming featured a diverse array of speakers on America’s worsening mental health crisis.Lara Trump, keynote speaker and the evening’s star attraction, declared: “This is the Winter White House — and you are the first event of the season … you are one of the reasons that Donald Trump is in the White House.”Pointing to the importance of raising awareness of the nation’s growing mental crisis, Ms. Trump said: “Part of the Make America Healthy Again Movement has to do with Mental Health … President Trump’s appointment of Bobby Kennedy as Health Secretary is very important.”Arthur Kapoor, AHJC Chairman, spoke at length of the organizational mission: “to bridge communities through faith, compassion, and shared human values … We believe that interfaith collaboration is not just powerful — it is essential.” He further added: “Together, we can confront the growing mental health crisis with empathy, unity, and action.”In the beautiful surroundings of Mar a Lago, the event showcased prominent Presidential political appointees, including Frank Bisignano, Commissioner of Social Security Administration and Lynn Patton, White House Director of Minority Outreach. Thought leaders in medicine, including Dr. Janette Nesheiwat, Chair, Make America Fentanyl Free, Dr. Kyu Rhee, President & CEO, National Association of Community Health Centers (NACHC), and Michelle Stravitz, CEO, American Jewish Medical Association also spoke about the importance of mental health. Special guest speakers included J. Bradley Hilton, Venture Capitalist (Grandson of Conrad Hilton, Founder of Hilton hotels) and Raif Rashed, a Druze survivor of the October 7th, 2023, Hamas terror attacks in Israel.

