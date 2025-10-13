THE AMERICAN HINDU JEWISH CONGRESS CELEBRATES THE HOMECOIMING OF THE REMAINING HOSTAGES: ALIVE AND DEAD

A humanitarian catastrophe ended today But October 7, 2023 is a date which will live in infamy

WATCHUNG, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Hindu Jewish Congress (AHJC) today celebrates the release of the remaining hostages, particularly two Americans, and share in the relief of the hostage families with whom AHJC maintains close contact.Raif Rashid, a Druze-Israeli who survived the October 7th attack at the NOVA festival, described to AHJC that fateful day: “Hamas transformed a celebration of peace and music into a horrific war crime scene. For 10 hours of pure hell, I felt like I was living in the Middle Ages. I witnessed brutal lynchings of defenseless young people whose only crime was wanting to dance and enjoy life … The scars left by this massacre are not just physical; they are profoundly psychological and emotional.”“In the next phase of the peace negotiations led by President Trump, we hope that security guarantees for Israel are ironclad,” remarked Arthur Kapoor, AHJC Chairman. He added: “We have zero tolerance for Islamist terrorism no matter where it takes place and such a humanitarian catastrophe should never recur.”“President Trump has brokered a delicate truce in the Middle East, making good on his campaign promise to bring home all remaining hostages. This opens the door for long-lasting peace and change, supported by the Abraham Accords agreements that are already paying peace dividends from President Trump 45’s leadership,” said Allen Bird, an AHJC spokesperson and member.#############

