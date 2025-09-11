CHARLIE KIRK: AN AMERICAN HERO FOR FREE SPEECH RIGHTS THE AMERICAN HINDU JEWISH CONGRESS MOURNS THE LOSS

THE AMERICAN HINDU JEWISH CONGRESS MOURNS THE LOSS

OREM, UT, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Orem, Utah – September 11, 2025 - American Hindu Jewish Congress (AHJC) is deeply saddened by the assassination of Charlie Kirk, Co-Founder & CEO, Turning Points USA, an iconic youth movement. Charlie’s death at a Utah Valley University campus mourned by millions of Conservative youths, including Hindu and Jewish Americans.Spencer Cox, Utah Governor said today: "This is a dark day for our state. It's a tragic day for our nation," Cox said, denouncing the act as an affront to the Founders' vision that "all men are endowed... with certain inalienable rights. The first one of those is life."AHJC Chairman Arthur Kapoor observed: “We agree with the sentiments expressed by Governor Cox. But Charlie also touched countless young lives who he mentored and empowered. He challenged us to think about our American identity that cannot be separated from the values instilled by our faith.”Chairman Kapoor added: “Normalizing political violence has a chilling effect on free speech and public discourse that are the hallmarks of American democracy. The perpetrator must be brough to justice quickly.”A Hindu American youth at a campus vigil today points out: “The assassination of Charlie Kirk on a college campus threatens the safe spaces promised to us for political exchanges as a youthful rite of passage.” He added: “Hindu practices and beliefs are regularly ridiculed at campus conferences, in the classroom, and campus discourse.”Charlie gave us courage to come out of the shadows and speak up for our beliefs. The American Hindu Jewish Congress urges political leaders to organize a public memorial for Charlie Kirk to allow collective remembrance. We thank Vice President Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance for escorting Charlie Kirk’s body back to his home in Phoenix Arizona.##########

