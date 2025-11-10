Twenty-Two New U.S. Utilities Choose Daupler to Modernize Their Response Management

Utility workers leverage Daupler RMS in the field.

Daupler's RMS software helps critical service providers expedite callouts, optimize service restoration, and enhance communication between staff and customers.

Daupler will help our electric, water and wastewater utilities by dispatching crews to emergencies.” — Kevin Kaari, utility manager for the City of Oconomowoc, Wisconsin

OVERLAND PARK, KS, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Daupler continues to expand its footprint across North America, recently launching its response management solution with an additional 22 electric, gas, and water utilities. These utilities join a network of over 200 utilities modernizing how they respond to service disruptions and emergencies. Daupler empowers critical service providers with RMS software to expedite callouts, optimize service restoration, and enhance communication between staff and customers.Daupler RMS automates data capture and aggregation from multiple channels including phone, text, sensors, and system data then analyzes that data to determine the severity and scope of issues. The system automatically assembles crews, notifies affected customers, and accurately documents each event in real time, ensuring the right people are in the right place at the right time.“Daupler RMS meets an industry-wide need for intelligent response systems that empower utilities to respond faster, communicate better, and restore service more effectively,” said Tim Haer, vice president of Sales for Daupler. “No matter the size or complexity of a utility, Daupler RMS ensures compliance and control when it matters most.”By automatically triaging and assigning incoming reports based on their content, severity, and location, Daupler RMS reduces time wasted with manual triage. Automated dispatch ensures resources are deployed efficiently. For one Daupler utility customer, this resulted in annual operational savings of over $2 million.“Daupler will help our electric, water and wastewater utilities by dispatching crews to emergencies,” said Kevin Kaari, utility manager for the City of Oconomowoc, Wisconsin. “By automating urgent issue notifications and documenting non-critical calls for next-day review, Daupler saves our utility money otherwise spent on unnecessary callouts.”Utilities are moving to Daupler in record numbers as the industry embraces modern callout and response management solutions.About DauplerMore than 200 North American utilities, municipalities and critical infrastructure providers of all sizes rely on Daupler to safeguard essential services and build resilient communities. Daupler RMS safely reduces restoration times and automates manual processes for crew callout, dispatch, and customer notifications. For more information, visit www.daupler.com

