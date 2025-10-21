Ohio medical device maker latest to contract with New York injection molding firm

A Polymer Medical engineer sets parameters on a molding machine at the company’s Orchard Park, N.Y., plant.

ORCHARD PARK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Polymer Medical has signed a contract with Ohio-based Bionix --an innovative manufacturer of single-use and reusable medical devices for areas including ear, nose and throat care--to help the Ohio company build out its supply chain and reduce risk.Bionix recently launched two products. The first is its Rechargeable Light Source for ClearLookLighted Ear Curettes™, which offers a new, innovative platform for doctors because they can now buy one, rechargeable light source for curettes. Bionix also transferred the ClearLook product’s tooling to Polymer Medical along with the new mold for the rechargeable light source.“We picked Polymer Medical because they run an efficient process with great people who safely handle and assess a tool before they ever set it up to run,” said Chris Becker, president and CEO for Bionix, LLC. “They recommended some changes to our tooling that led to even better processing of the lighted ear curette we make, which is our number one product.”Along with validating and testing, Polymer Medical looks at all the tool’s components as part of tool transfer to make sure, for example, fittings run optimally.“With a lighted ear curette, our transfer tooling also focuses on eliminating anything that might cause voids in the plastic that could refract light or flashing that could affect the patient’s ear canal,” said Ben Harp, president of Polymer Medical.The Orchard Park company’s process controls ensure its client’s mold, Polymer Medical’s molding machine, and all auxiliaries are performing to process-validated limits. This ensures each mold part meets print. The result for customers like Bionix is getting quality parts, instead of finding a quality problem when the part hits the customer’s floor.“They have a remarkable attention to detail for operational qualification, performance qualification, and validation,” added Becker. “Some suppliers find an issue and just keep running parts and then try to weed out the problem parts before sending them to you. Polymer Medical manufactures quality instead of inspecting quality into parts already made.”“We believe having the critical process information for all equipment ensures every molded part has been made with the ‘DNA of approved, validated parts,’” said Harp.About Polymer MedicalOrchard Park, N.Y.-based Polymer Medical is a world-class provider of contract plastic injection molding and assembly for healthcare and biosciences. Its services include in-house tool building, tool transfer, product enhancement, and finished medical device assembly. Polymer Medical is ISO 13485:2016 Certified. For more information, visit https://polymermedical.com/ # # #

