Polymer Medical inks contract with Mason Tayler for device assembly

ORCHARD PARK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Polymer Medical has contracted with Buffalo, N.Y., Mason Tayler Medical Products Corp.--a specialty provider of emergency, trauma, and critical care products--to manufacture and assemble devices like gauges for disposable pressure infusers and surgical blade removers. Mason Tayler sells its products for hospitals throughout the United States, Canada, and around the world.“We rely on Polymer Medical for making components as well as device assembly,” said George Haar, president of Mason Tayler Medical Products Corp. “They complete comprehensive assembly validations to ensure the finished device works properly every time.”“All of our staff are either degreed plastics engineers and certified master molders who can meet with clients like Mason Tayler and make suggestions for manufacturing changes to a fixture or other processes that improve quality,” said Ben Harp, president of Polymer Medical.According to Mason Tayler’s Haar, Polymer Medical makes these changes while increasing throughput without increasing costs. If a material for manufacturing a component or device goes out of production, Haar says Polymer Medical has a track record for finding alternatives and delivering them. Polymer Medical also develops and tests fixtures in-house rather than going to outside engineering firms, which improves the production process for clients.“Sometimes, with a partner, you get pushed aside for what they deem to be more important projects,” added Haar. “Polymer Medical never does that to us. Our agreement with them is uncomplicated because they deliver on what they say.”Plastics industry veterans Harp and Tom Rybicki, vice president of Operations for Polymer Medical, launched the Orchard Park firm in March 2024 to provide healthcare and biosciences clients with contract injection-molding and assembly services. The company’s focus is producing critical drug-delivery systems, biopharmaceutical filtration solutions, medical disposables, medical device assemblies, specialty packaging, and pharmaceutical disposables among other services.About Polymer MedicalOrchard Park, N.Y.-based Polymer Medical is a world-class provider of contract plastic injection molding and assembly for healthcare and biosciences. Its services include in-house tool building, tool transfer, product enhancement, and finished medical device assembly. Polymer Medical is ISO 13485:2016 Certified. For more information, visit https://polymermedical.com/

