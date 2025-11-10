Submit Release
UNITAR Joins Youth Leadership at Prosperity Alliance Singapore Round Table

In her keynote speech, UNITAR Division for Prosperity Director Ms. Mihoko Kumamoto emphasized the role of education and youth engagement in advancing the Sustainable Development Goals.

Youth are not only the hope of the future, but the actors of today.

— Mihoko Kumamoto, Director, UNITAR Division for Prosperity

Ms. Kumamoto highlighted PASG’s role in promoting the green economy, youth leadership, and prosperity. Affirming the Institute’s long-standing commitment to advancing intergenerational dialogue and cultivating responsible, globally minded youth leaders through its Prosperity Alliance network, she encouraged participants to engage with international ecosystems such as the one in Geneva, where UNITAR is headquartered, to deepen cooperation and build a more inclusive and sustainable world.

Also at the Round Table, outstanding youth leaders were recognized for their work towards realizing the Sustainable Development Goals and promoting sustainability awareness. The 10 young people were chosen by PASG and the Brotherhood Cup Foundation, in collaboration with UNITAR, for global youth leadership and entrepreneurship.

Ms. Maggie Liu, President of PASG, reiterated the organization’s mission to serve as a bridge linking youth with global opportunities:

Our goal is to create a platform where young people can strengthen their judgment, sense of responsibility, and cross-cultural communication through engagement with real societal challenges.

