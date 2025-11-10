Deputy Minister Njabulo Nzuza embarks on late registration of birth programme in Dannhauser Local Municipality, 11 Nov

The Deputy Minister of Home Affairs, Mr Njabulo Nzuza, will on Tuesday, 11 November 2025, embark on a High-Impact Outreach Programme in the Dannhauser Local Municipality, KwaZulu-Natal.

The Deputy Minister will be joined by the Mayor of Dannhauser Local Municipality, Cllr Bongani Hadebe.

The programme forms part of the Department’s efforts to accelerate service delivery and bring essential services closer to communities. A key highlight of the visit will be the official handover of birth certificates to successful applicants of the Late Registration of Birth (LRB) process, which is part of the Department’s ongoing campaign to end invisibility and ensure that all citizens are accounted for in the National Population Register.

Part of the programme will also focus on an ID drive ahead of the upcoming elections. Several government departments are expected to support the programme, which underscores government’s commitment to restoring dignity, improving access to services, and ensuring that no child or adult remains undocumented.

Details of the event are as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 11 November 2025

Time: 09:00

Venue: Nellvalley Sports Grounds, Kwamdakane, Dannhauser

Enquiries:

Spokesperson for the Deputy Minister of Home Affairs

Thabo Mokgola

Cell: 060 962 4982

#ServiceDeliveryZA