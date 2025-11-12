Imagry and Carguru to Launch Autonomous Mobility Public Transit Roboshuttles in Europe

This is an important step toward safer, greener, and more technologically advanced mobility.” — Viktors Valainis, Minister of Economics of the Republic of Latvia

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Imagry, a provider of real-time artificial intelligence that drives machines in the physical world, today announced a strategic partnership with Carguru, Latvia’s pioneering car-sharing service. Together, the companies will integrate Imagry’s field-proven AI-based autonomous -driving technology into passenger vehicles to create roboshuttles that will address the growing demand for safe, reliable, and sustainable public transportation solutions in Europe.● L4-ready roboshuttles to transport passengers in Latvia from the Riga Airport to the Freedom Monument, and back● First commercial autonomous ride-hailing service in the Baltics region in Europe● Supported by the Ministry of Economics of the Republic of Latvia, this project establishes the legal, technical, and operational foundation for driverless autonomous vehicles going forward.This initiative addresses four distinct strategic goals:● Road Safety: Reduce accidents caused by human error by up to 90%● Improved Public Transport: Overcome the lack of bus drivers and lower the cost while increasing the quality of service to encourage more people to use public transport instead of private vehicles● Sustainability: Lower CO₂ emissions and congestion through EV-based shared mobility● Economic Growth: Attract investment, create high-tech jobs, and establish Latvia amongst the leaders in European mobility innovationThe first implementation will be based on an electric-powered vehicle with capacity for up to three passengers. The route covers 9.8 kilometers on public roads with mixed traffic and will transport passengers between the Riga Airport and the Freedom Monument. With Imagry’s award-winning, AI-based perception, motion planning, and vehicle control software, the vehicles will support HD-mapless, location-independent driverless operation that is rapidly deployable and easily scalable.In the final implementation stage, scheduled for 2027, the Carguru roboshuttle capabilities will be expanded to support bookable paid rides to any destination via a dedicated app.“Latvia is becoming one of the first countries in Europe to implement an autonomous public transport project. This is an important step toward safer, greener, and more technologically advanced mobility. The project not only makes everyday life more convenient for residents but also opens new opportunities for our businesses and research environment, strengthening Latvia’s position on the European innovation map,” said Viktors Valainis, Minister of Economics of the Republic of Latvia.“This partnership marks an important milestone not only for Carguru, but for the entire mobility ecosystem in Latvia and the Baltics,” said Vladimirs Reskājs, Founder and CEO of Carguru. “By combining Carguru’s experience in sustainable shared mobility with Imagry’s cutting-edge autonomous driving technology, we are taking a major step toward safer, greener, and more accessible transportation. This project demonstrates Latvia’s readiness to lead Europe into the era of autonomous mobility.”"We are excited to bring Imagry autonomous driving capabilities to the European public transportation market via Carguru’s green-energy vehicles," said Eran Ofir, CEO of Imagry. "While our autonomous driving technology has already been successfully vetted and deployed in the U.S., Germany, Japan, and Israel, this is the first opportunity to share our expertise in the Baltics."About CarguruCarguru, founded in 2017 and headquartered in Riga, is Latvia’s pioneering car-sharing service, offering a smart, sustainable alternative to traditional car ownership. Following its strategic merger with OX Drive in 2024, Carguru has become the largest electric car-sharing provider in Latvia, reinforcing its commitment to clean mobility and urban efficiency. Carguru endeavors to make transportation more accessible, cost-effective, and eco-conscious. Visit carguru.lv.About ImagryImagry has been developing AI-based autonomous driving applications since 2018. Our platform delivers vision-based autonomy without the need for HD maps. Deployed since 2019 on public roads in the U.S., Germany, Japan, and Israel, our real-time, hardware-agnostic architecture integrates seamlessly with various platforms, giving automakers and transit operators cost-effective, production-ready L3 and L4 autonomy solutions. The company is headquartered in San Jose, CA. Visit imagry.co.

