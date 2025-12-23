Imagry and Toyota Tsusho to Collaborate on Autonomous Public Transportation Pilot in Japan

Standard platform for L4-ready autonomous bus will be deployed on public roads in Japan

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- .● Standard platform for L4-ready autonomous bus will be deployed on public roads● Pilot to demonstrate the feasibility of Autonomous Public Transportation Solution (APTS), including the necessary software, hardware, and support● Upon successful completion of the pilot, Public Transportation Operators (PTOs) in Japan will be offered fully integrated, field-proven, homologated and certified self-driving buses for immediate deploymentImagry, a provider of real-time artificial intelligence based system that drives machines in the physical world, today announced that it will launch a pilot to evaluate the operational feasibility of Imagry’s system in Japan, in partnership with Toyota Tsusho Corporation (TYO: 8015), a diverse, global general trading company. Once successful, this fully integrated bus platform will be offered by Imagry to public transportation operators and municipalities nationwide to address the growing demand for safe, reliable, and sustainable public transportation solutions.GROWING BUS DRIVER SHORTAGE IN JAPAN REQUIRES AN IMMEDIATE SOLUTIONJapan’s bus-driver shortage is currently at approximately 20% of needed staffing levels. Projections from the Nihon Bus Association suggest that by FY 2030, the shortage could grow to ~36,000 drivers. Imagry’s autonomous buses can address this challenge, allowing transit operators to expand their fleets, extend their reach, and increase route frequency and hours of operation despite the driver shortage. This improves ROI, and in turn supports mobility equity, increases passenger satisfaction, promotes green energy, and reduces road congestion.MAIN FEATURES OF THE SELF-DRIVING BUS PLATFORM TO BE DEMONSTRATEDA 6.9-meter-long electric eVersum midi-bus has been selected as the basis for this pilot. It can carry up to 38 passengers (or 32 passengers, including 1 wheelchair). Software and hardware installation, integration, and testing will be performed in the bus manufacturing factory as part of the standard production process. As a result, customers (PTOs) will be provided with fully integrated buses ready for immediate deployment.IMAGRY WILL ESTABLISH EASY-TO-REPLICATE AUTONOMOUS BUS PLATFORMThe pilot route, aligned with existing service areas operated by PTOs, will feature bus stops and be carried out on public roads used by mixed vehicles, with a variety of traffic signals and road markings. PTOs from all over the country will be able to visit the site to experience the autonomous driving capabilities demonstrated."We are thrilled to bring Imagry autonomous driving solutions to the Japanese public transportation market, together with Toyota Tsusho as our local partner," said Eran Ofir, CEO of Imagry. "The combination of Imagry’s field-proven AI-based software and Toyota Tsusho’s broad industry and government network, and project-delivery expertise, will provide a much-needed solution to the local public transportation challenges, and position Japan as a world leader in public transportation innovation."ABOUT TOYOTA TSUSHO CORPORATIONFounded in 1948 and headquartered in Nagoya, Japan, Toyota Tsusho Corporation is a globally integrated trading and investment company and a core member of the Toyota Group. With over 69,000 employees across more than 150 offices and 900 subsidiaries worldwide, the company operates in diverse sectors including metals, mobility, energy, chemicals, electronics, food, and lifestyle. Listed on the Tokyo and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, Toyota Tsusho is committed to creating value through responsible business practices and global collaboration. Visit www.toyota-tsusho.com ABOUT IMAGRYImagry has been developing AI-based autonomous driving applications since 2018. Our platform delivers vision-based autonomy without the need for HD maps. Deployed since 2019 on public roads in the U.S., Germany, Japan, and Israel, our real-time, hardware-agnostic architecture integrates seamlessly with various platforms, giving automakers and transit operators and OEMs cost-effective, production-ready L3 and L4 autonomy solutions. The company is headquartered in San Jose, CA. Visit imagry.co

