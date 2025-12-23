Imagry and eVersum Announce Partnership to Offer Autonomous Driving Buses in Japan and Europe

WVTA and GSR2 compliant AD-ready left- and right-hand drive integrated buses provide quick ROI for Public Transportation Operators (PTOs)

Our ‘one stop shop’ solution provides Public Transportation Operators and city planners in Japan, Europe, and the U.K. with a quick, reliable way to meet their current and growing mobility challenges.” — Eran Ofir, CEO - Imagry

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- .• Strategic partnership between autonomous driving technology provider and bus manufacturer to deliver AD-ready integrated buses for right- and left-hand driving• WVTA and GSR2 compliant varied-size self-driving electric buses address growing demand for safe, reliable, and sustainable public transport• Location independent driverless operation facilitates rapid, easily scalable deployment to generate quick ROI for Public Transportation Operators (PTOs)Imagry, a pioneer in HD-mapless autonomous driving technology, today announced a strategic partnership with eVersum, a specialist in high-tech engineering and manufacturing of electric buses. Together, the companies will integrate Imagry’s field-proven AI-based autonomous driving technology into M3-category right- and left-hand drive (RHD/LHD) electric buses to address the growing demand for safe, reliable, and sustainable public transportation solutions.There is a growing demand for full-sized buses that run on clean energy and improve service to passengers. However, there is currently an estimated 16% shortage of professional drivers, which is growing by at least 1% annually. The answer: autonomous buses, which provide excellent ROI as they can be used to extend hours of operation, increase route frequency, and expand areas of service, all while helping to alleviate traffic congestion, despite the driver shortage."At eVersum, we are dedicated to delivering safe, reliable, and sustainable AD-ready mobility solutions," said Holgar Postl, CEO of eVersum. "By partnering with Imagry, we're now positioned to offer field-proven autonomous buses throughout Europe and Japan."The fully integrated self-driving electric buses are available as either RHD/LHD 6.9-, 8.4-, and 9.9-meter models. Pre-certified for WVTA and GSR2, all meet the needs of public transportation operators (PTOs) in cities and towns, and operational zones (such as medical centers, airports, university campuses, etc.) around the world. With Imagry’s award-winning, AI-based perception, motion planning, and vehicle control technology, the buses offer HD-mapless, location-independent driverless operation that is rapidly deployable and easily scalable."We are excited to bring Imagry autonomous driving capabilities to additional markets via eVersum's varied AD-ready electric bus models," said Eran Ofir, CEO of Imagry. "Built from the ground up with self-driving infrastructure, our ‘one stop shop’ turnkey solution provides Public Transportation Operators and city planners in Japan, Europe, and the U.K. with a quick and reliable way to meet their current and growing mobility challenges."The first eVersum bus integrated with Imagry technology is set for deployment in Japan in early 2026.About eVersumeVersum is a specialist in high-tech engineering and manufacturing. Its fundamental capability to innovate electric commercial vehicles from the ground up is crucial. Embracing and integrating forefront technologies, including x-by-wire systems, eVersum crafts platforms that are primed for autonomous driving (AD-ready). These platforms empower AD pioneers, offering them the tools to exploit and commercialize eVersum's innovative platforms. Visit eVersum.com About ImagryImagry, working since 2018 on AI-based automotive applications, has developed a reliable, HD-mapless autonomous driving software solution for passenger vehicles and buses. Imagry’s solution has been operating autonomous vehicles on public roads in the U.S., Germany, Japan, and Israel. Imagry’s system has been selected by Tier-1s and OEMs to support L3 autonomous driving in passenger vehicles, and by Transportation Operators to support L4 in heavy-duty electric buses. Imagry received “ Best Practices ” awards from Frost & Sullivan in both 2023 and 2025. The company has offices in San Jose, CA (HQ) and Haifa, Israel. Visit imagry.co

