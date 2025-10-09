iMyFone AnyTo Introduces IV Calculator to Support Pokémon GO October Events

How to use IV Calculator

New IV Calculator Gains Notice as Pokémon GO’s October Events Approach, Offering Players Faster Ways to Assess Pokémon Potential in Real Time.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iMyFone has announced an update to its GPS simulation software iMyFone AnyTo, introducing a new IV Calculator feature to coincide with Pokémon GO’s October event lineup, including Solosis Community Day and annual Halloween raids.

The IV Calculator is designed to help players analyze the individual values (IVs) of Pokémon immediately after capture, enabling data-driven decisions during limited-time events. In Pokémon GO, IVs determine each Pokémon’s potential in battles and evolutions. By providing instant evaluations, the new feature helps players prioritize which Pokémon to keep, power up, or trade without interrupting gameplay.

The addition of IV calculation integrates with AnyTo’s existing location control functions, offering a more comprehensive toolkit for players who participate in global events and remote gameplay.

Main features include:

-IV Calculator: Displays real-time individual value assessments (Attack, Defense, Stamina) directly after capture, streamlining event participation where hundreds of Pokémon may be caught in a short period.

-Teleport and Route Simulation: Allows instant movement to event locations or simulation of walking paths to trigger regional or event-specific spawns.

-Automation and Search Tools: Supports automated spin and catch functions and includes search capabilities for raids, PokéStops, and Pokémon appearances.

The update reflects growing interest in analytics-based gameplay within the Pokémon GO community. By combining IV evaluation with mobility tools, AnyTo aims to reduce repetitive tasks and improve event efficiency, particularly during high-volume catching events or regional challenges.

Beyond gaming, AnyTo continues to support broader use cases such as location control in GPS-based applications, providing flexibility and precision for testing, navigation, and privacy management.

About iMyFone AnyTo

Founded in May 2015, iMyFone Technology specializes in developing innovative consumer software for mobile devices and computers. The company's product lineup includes data recovery tools, smartphone unlocking solutions, system repair software, entertainment applications, and productivity tools. iMyFone is dedicated to providing top-notch software and consulting services in SaaS and information technology.

For more information, visit iMyFone's website.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.