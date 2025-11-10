Rams City by Arkiteam Architecture Wins Silver in A' Architecture Awards

Rams City

Arkiteam Architecture's Rams City Sales Office Honored with Prestigious A' Design Award in Architecture, Building and Structure Design Category

COMO, CO, ITALY, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly prestigious and well-recognized award in the field of architecture design, has announced Arkiteam Architecture's Rams City as a Silver Award winner in the Architecture, Building and Structure Design category. This esteemed recognition highlights the exceptional design and innovation demonstrated by the Rams City Sales Office project.The Rams City Sales Office's award-winning design showcases the relevance of integrating historical architectural influences with contemporary needs in the Architecture industry. By skillfully blending traditional Turkic elements with modern materials and minimalistic aesthetics, Arkiteam Architecture has created a space that aligns with current trends while respecting the rich cultural heritage of Istanbul. This innovative approach serves as an inspiration for architects and designers seeking to balance tradition and modernity in their projects.Rams City Sales Office stands out for its unique fusion of old and new, featuring arches and a central dome that pay homage to Istanbul's architectural legacy. The lone tree at the entrance symbolizes a connection to nature, while the concrete and steel facade achieves a harmonious balance of simplicity and strength. The interior layout offers a welcoming and functional environment for visitors, maximizing natural light through the glass facade and incorporating warm elements like wood paneling and stone.The Silver A' Design Award recognition for Rams City Sales Office serves as a testament to Arkiteam Architecture's commitment to excellence and innovation. This achievement is expected to inspire the team to continue pushing boundaries and exploring new possibilities in their future projects. By setting a high standard for architectural design that seamlessly merges historical influences with contemporary needs, Arkiteam Architecture is poised to make significant contributions to the advancement of the Architecture industry.Rams City was designed by Arkiteam Architecture, with key contributions from team members Enes Cicekci and Seda Dundar.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning Rams City Sales Office design at:About Rams GlobalAt Rams Global, the journey into the future is driven by a steadfast commitment to excellence and innovation. With strategic investments across eight diverse sectors, primarily in construction and real estate, the company addresses local demands on a global scale. By developing projects tailored to the unique characteristics of each region, Rams Global ensures meaningful contributions to various geographical landscapes.About ArkiteamArkiteam Architecture, established in 2015, is dedicated to providing innovative architectural planning and interior design solutions for national and international projects. As a team of architects, designers, leaders, and change-makers, Arkiteam believes in the power of architecture and design to make a positive difference in the world. Their work is characterized by layers, combining function and emotion, tradition and technology, lifestyle and experience, resulting in designs with depth that contribute to society and culture. Arkiteam's portfolio includes interior design and architectural design services.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that exemplify excellence and innovation in the Architecture, Building and Structure Design category. Recipients are acknowledged for their significant contributions to raising industry standards and advancing architectural practices through their highly functional and aesthetically pleasing creations. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel, evaluating entries based on criteria such as innovative use of space, structural integrity, environmental impact, cultural sensitivity, and design originality. Winning the Silver A' Design Award is a prestigious achievement that showcases the designer's exceptional expertise and creativity in the field of architecture.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition organized annually since 2008 across all industries, welcoming entries from all countries. The A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award category recognizes outstanding architectural projects that demonstrate superior design skills and contribute to the advancement of the architecture field. By participating in this prestigious award, entrants gain global recognition and increased stature within the competitive industry. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, helping to create a better world through the transformative power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

