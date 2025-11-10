Code UA by Linkup Studio Wins Silver in A' Website and Web Design Awards

Сode UA

Linkup Studio's Innovative Web Platform Honored for Connecting Global Businesses with Ukrainian Tech Solutions

COMO, CO, ITALY, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Linkup Studio has been announced as a winner of the highly respected A' Website and Web Design Awards, with their work "Code UA" receiving the prestigious Silver A' Design Award . The A' Website and Web Design Awards is a highly prestigious award in the field of web design, recognizing outstanding achievements in digital innovation and user experience.The Silver A' Design Award for "Code UA" underscores the platform's relevance to current trends and needs within the Web industry. By facilitating seamless collaboration between international businesses and Ukrainian technology firms, "Code UA" aligns with the growing demand for global partnerships and cross-border innovation in the digital sphere. This recognition highlights the practical benefits of the platform for users, the industry, and other stakeholders, emphasizing its utility and forward-thinking design."Code UA" stands out for its clean, intuitive interface that enables smooth interaction between global clients and Ukrainian tech providers. The platform's user-friendly design makes it easy for businesses to explore and access a wide range of digital solutions, fostering cross-border partnerships and advancing global tech integration. With advanced animations, responsive grid systems, and adherence to modern web standards, "Code UA" delivers an engaging and efficient user experience across devices.This prestigious recognition from the A' Website and Web Design Awards serves as a motivator for Linkup Studio to continue pushing the boundaries of web design and development. The award validates the team's commitment to creating impactful digital experiences that not only meet user needs but also drive business success. As "Code UA" gains international exposure, it has the potential to inspire further innovation and collaboration within the global tech community.Code UA was designed by a talented team at Linkup Studio, including Design Director Nataliya Sambir, Lead Designer Sophiya Korynets, and UI/UX Designers Daria Ebadian and Yaryna Oprysk. Their collective expertise and dedication to crafting an exceptional web platform contributed to the project's success and recognition.Interested parties may learn more about "Code UA" and Linkup Studio's award-winning work at the following URL:About Linkup StudioLinkup Studio is a full-service digital product development company based in Ukraine, with core expertise in artificial intelligence, growth-focused design, and marketing promotion. Over the past decade, the company has delivered approximately 160 digital products to clients in more than 25 countries. Linkup Studio's work has been recognized by over ten international industry awards, reflecting their commitment to delivering tailored, functional, and scalable digital solutions that align with measurable business outcomes.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that embody excellence and innovation in the category of "Website and Web Design." Recipients are acknowledged for their contributions to raising industry standards and advancing the practice of design. The award criteria encompass user interface design, content relevance, visual aesthetics, mobile responsiveness, navigation efficiency, loading speed, color scheme consistency, typography excellence, interactive elements, innovative layout, accessibility standards, cross-browser compatibility, SEO optimization, social media integration, security measures, user experience design, information architecture, multimedia integration, branding consistency, and effective use of white space.About A' Design AwardThe A' Website and Web Design Awards is a prestigious international design competition that recognizes outstanding achievements in web design and development. Organized annually since 2008, the awards attract a wide range of participants, including visionary web designers, creative agencies, forward-thinking companies, and influential brands. The competition is judged by a panel of design professionals, web industry experts, journalists, and academics who conduct blind peer reviews based on pre-established evaluation criteria. By participating in the A' Design Awards, entrants gain global recognition, exposure, and validation for their remarkable web design capabilities. Ultimately, the A' Design Awards aim to promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, contributing to the creation of a better world through the power of good design.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at the following URL:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.