Saudi Arabia Leads the AI Revolution with Global AI Show 2026

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Global AI Show 2026 in Riyadh brings an engaging experience for anyone interested in the future of artificial intelligence. Organised by VAP Group and powered by the Times of AI , the Global AI Show (GAIS) is planned with a vision to explore AI’s potential across multiple sectors, from business solutions to user-centric applications. GAIS brings to the fore the transformation of different human spheres led by AI.Attendees will be a part of deep discussions on AI strategy, machine learning, natural language processing, and predictive analytics. Participants will also engage directly with AI tools and platforms, which will help them with applications in real-world business issues.Ethics and regulation are central themes, and hence, there will be sessions dedicated to responsible AI deployment, algorithmic fairness, and data privacy. As AI adoption accelerates globally, understanding these frameworks is necessary for businesses and policymakers alike. The event will encourage dialogue on how innovation and responsibility can coexist to create long-term AI solutions.Our past speakers were a remarkable mix of global leaders, visionaries, and innovators across technology, governance, healthcare, and cybersecurity. Honourable Nate Glubish, Minister of Technology and Innovation, Government of Alberta, Canada, has shared his insights alongside Pujya Brahmavihari Swami, Head of BAPS Hindu Mandir UAE. Professor Shafi Ahmed, a renowned surgeon, futurist, humanitarian, and CEO of Medical Realities, and John Nosta, leading innovation theorist in technology, AI, and medicine and Founder of NOSTALAB, have also been part of the lineup. Janet Adams, COO and Board Director at SingularityNET/ASI, and Jeanie Fang, Director of Data & AI at Crunchbase, have brought their expertise in artificial intelligence and data innovation.Networking is a key focus, with interactive zones designed to facilitate partnerships, investments, and collaborations.The Global AI Show places a strong emphasis on networking and collaboration, creating a dynamic environment where industry leaders, innovators, and investors can connect and explore new partnership opportunities. The sessions are designed to inspire forward-thinking discussions on the evolving role of artificial intelligence in shaping industries and societies worldwide.The program includes a series of headliners, keynotes, and panels discussing the future of AI, its real-world applications, and its radical impact across critical industries. The topics address Saudi Arabia's vision of an AI-led future and its implications globally, the vision for AI by 2030, and the changing partnership between humans and smart machines. These conversations will also delve into actual AGI implementations, the AI-driven revolution toward patient-centred healthcare, breakthroughs in drug discovery, the use of AI in personalised medicine, and predictive technologies transforming healthcare outcomes.Collectively, these sessions highlight how AI is reshaping possibilities, facilitating cross-industry conversations, and propelling the next generation of technological and societal advancement.By convening global AI experts, innovators, and stakeholders, the Global AI Show reinforces Riyadh’s reputation as a centre for technological advancement. Get inspired, informed, and ready to use AI for meaningful impact, and be a part of the GAIS Riyadh edition.Media enquiries :

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.