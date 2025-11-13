Blockchain Life 2025 in Dubai: a record 16,730 attendees and a new launch by Pavel Durov

The 15th edition of the iconic crypto forum cemented its place as the top global industry event, drawing a record of 16,730 attendees from 130 countries.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- For this special anniversary, the Forum united industry pioneers, major companies, and innovative projects.Over 160 speakers took to the stage, including global leaders and representatives of the largest ecosystems: Tether, Mastercard, DWF Labs, TRON, Mysten Labs (Sui), CoinMarketCap, TON, Ripple, Google Cloud, Animoca Brands, Trust Wallet, 1inch, Amazon, KuCoin, OKX, ADGM, dYdX, and many others.The agenda was full of insider insights and exclusive analytics. Attendees discussed the most relevant strategies, new trends, and the future of digital assets, Web3, and mining.One of the key highlights of the forum was the appearance of Pavel Durov, Founder of Telegram, who took the stage for a long-awaited announcement. During his speech, Durov introduced the launch of Cocoon — a new network combining the TON blockchain with decentralised AI technologies. The announcement instantly became one of the most discussed topics of the forum and the entire crypto industry.Concluding his speech, the Founder of Telegram called on the audience to “stand up for their rights and freedom.”The exhibition space featured 200 booths, where leading companies showcased their solutions. Among them: OKX, Bybit, KuCoin, HTX, Bitget, BingX, MEXC, Toobit, Bitmex, Ledger, Tron, Trust Wallet, Bitmain, Canaan, Uminers, Bitdeer and many others.The highlight of the anniversary Forum was the Official Afterparty at Club Iris.More than 1,300 VIP guests enjoyed an all-inclusive evening with fine dining, a vibrant show program, premium networking, and a special performance by Akon, which made the night truly unforgettable.Around the Forum dates, Dubai also hosted over 300 side events, allowing every participant to immerse themselves in the global crypto community and enjoy networking and entertainment in multiple formats.The next edition of Blockchain Life will take place in Dubai on December 1-2, right on the eve of the Formula 1 Grand Prix.Tickets and sponsorship applications at early bird prices are already available on the official website:General Sponsor — UminersOrganisers — Listing.Help and Jets.CapitalAfterparty General Sponsor – Bitmain.

