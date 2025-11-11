Sea based Defense Equipment Market Anticipated to Grow at 8.3% CAGR Through 2029: Industry Report

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Sea based Defense Equipment Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Sea based Defense Equipment Market In 2025?

In recent years, the sea-based defense equipment market has seen robust growth. Predictions suggest an increase from $35.96 billion in 2024 to $38.88 billion in 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. This substantial expansion in the historic period can be linked to factors such as geopolitical tensions, modernization and upgrades of equipment, concerns about piracy and maritime security, as well as technological breakthroughs.

The sea-based defense equipment market size is projected to experience robust growth in the coming years, with a valuation anticipated to reach $53.39 billion in 2029, increasing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. The driving factors for this projected growth during the forecast period are considered to be factors like rising threats, geopolitical changes, unbalanced warfare, increase in maritime trade, and environmental issues. Key trends during the estimated period include the adoption of electrification and lightweight materials, usage of advanced materials, implementation of additive manufacturing, digitalization and connectivity, along with collaborations and partnerships.

Download a free sample of the sea based defense equipment market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2109&type=smp

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Sea based Defense Equipment Market?

The growth of the sea-based defense equipment market is projected to be fueled by the rise in defense expenditure. This term refers to the total capital that a government commits to military operations and forces. Funding from defense expenditure allows defense bodies to develop, purchase, and upkeep sea-based defense equipment, guaranteeing countries the ability to efficiently respond to burgeoning threats and improve their maritime safety abilities. For example, data from the Ministry of Defence (MOD) departmental resources: 2022, posted by the UK-based government information website, gov.UK, shows that defense spending amounted to $76.25 billion (71.4 Euros) in 2021-2022. This was a substantial rise of $46.88 billion (43.9 euros) compared to the prior year. Thus, the sea-based defense equipment market's growth is being driven by the growth in defense expenditure.

Who Are The Key Players In The Sea based Defense Equipment Industry?

Major players in the Sea based Defense Equipment Global Market Report 2025 include:

• General Dynamics Corporation

• Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc.

• Naval Group

• Bae Systems plc

• Fincantieri SpA

• Northrop Grumman Corp

• Leonardo SpA

• Raytheon Co

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• Mitsubishi Heavy Industries ltd.

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Sea based Defense Equipment Market In The Globe?

Leading corporations within the international sea-based defense equipment market are harnessing new technologies such as autonomous navigation and operation, allowing for task execution and navigation without human input. This technology uses AI algorithms, control systems, and sensors to interpret environmental data and make instantaneous decisions. For example, the Vanguard unmanned surface vessel (OUSV3) was launched in January 2024 by Austal USA, a manufacturing company based in the United States. This marine vessel, designed from the outset for autonomous operations, constitutes a notable progression in the Navy's capabilities for unmanned maritime systems. The vessel is set to be used for various tasks, such as surveillance and reconnaissance, and it will operate in the Navy's USV Division 1 (IFOAM) (OIE) alongside other ships. The vessel falls under the Overlord program which seeks to improve the Navy's understanding and experimental approach to unmanned systems.

What Segments Are Covered In The Sea based Defense Equipment Market Report?

The sea based defense equipment market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Battle Force Ships, Submarines (including Nuclear Submarines)

2) By Operation: Autonomous Sea based Defense Equipment, Manual

3) By Application: Search And Rescue, Combat Operations, Mcm Operations, Coastal Surveillance, Others

Subsegments:

1) By Battle Force Ships: Aircraft Carriers, Destroyers, Frigates, Amphibious Assault Ships, Corvettes

2) By Submarines (including Nuclear Submarines): Attack Submarines, Ballistic Missile Submarines, Nuclear-Powered Submarines, Diesel-Electric Submarines

View the full sea based defense equipment market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/sea-based-defense-equipment-global-market-report

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Sea based Defense Equipment Market By 2025?

In 2024, the most sizable region in the sea-based defense equipment market was Asia-Pacific. It's projected that the area expected to see the quickest growth will be Western Europe. This global market report on sea-based defense equipment covers various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, as well as the Middle East and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Sea based Defense Equipment Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Defense Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/defense-global-market-report

Defense Support And Auxiliary Equipment Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/defense-support-and-auxiliary-equipment-global-market-report

Defense Equipment Maintenance Repair And Overhauling Service Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/defense-equipment-maintenance-repair-and-overhauling-service-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.