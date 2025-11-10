MRMVR Exceeds 80 Managed Properties as Demand for Short-Term Rentals Rises in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and Naples

Our real estate experience gives us a competitive edge. - Xavier Doe Reaching 80 managed properties reflects the growing trust that international and domestic homeowners are placing in MRMVR. - Kevin Ducros MRMVR Brand Logo

Miami-Dade property management firm expands across both Florida coasts, integrating AI solutions to boost returns for international and domestic owners.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Miami Residences Management & Vacation Rentals (MRMVR), a full-service property management company specializing in vacation rentals and investment properties, announced that it now manages more than 80 residences across South Florida. The growing portfolio spans key markets including Miami Beach, Brickell, Downtown Miami, Edgewater, Fort Lauderdale, Hollywood, and Naples, underscoring MRMVR’s position as a trusted partner for homeowners across both Florida coasts.Founded in 2017, MRMVR has evolved from a boutique operation to a comprehensive management firm representing a diverse range of luxury condos, vacation villas, and investment properties. The firm attributes its expansion to strong international trust, hospitality-driven service, and the integration of advanced technology solutions that enhance transparency, performance, and owner satisfaction.Meeting Global Demand with Local ExpertiseFlorida continues to attract international investors and second-home buyers seeking consistent rental returns and professional local management. According to AirDNA, Miami and its neighboring markets rank among the top U.S. cities for short-term rental revenue, with occupancy rates and average daily rates (ADR) increasing year-over-year.MRMVR’s multilingual team serves a client base that spans North America, Europe, and Latin America. Combined, the team speaks five native languages: English, Spanish, French, Russian, and Uzbek, ensuring seamless communication and culturally attuned service for clients around the world.“Reaching 80 managed properties reflects the growing trust that international and domestic homeowners are placing in MRMVR,” said Kevin Ducros, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of MRMVR. “As a former professional athlete, I know the value of discipline, consistency, and performance. That same mindset drives how we approach property management, focused on results, transparency, and peace of mind for our clients.”Real Estate Expertise and Market InsightBoth founders of MRMVR, Kevin Ducros and Xavier Doe, are seasoned real estate agents with over 25 years of combined experience in Florida’s property market. Their deep understanding of real estate dynamics enables the company not only to manage properties effectively but also to help investors identify high-potential assets and optimize long-term rental performance.“Our real estate experience gives us a competitive edge,” said Xavier Doe, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer. “We understand the market cycles, the neighborhoods that offer the best ROI, and what tenants and guests value most. That insight allows us to help clients make informed investment decisions, whether they already own or are just starting their portfolio.”Technology-Enhanced Management and AI IntegrationIn addition to geographic expansion, MRMVR continues to invest in technology that simplifies property ownership for clients worldwide. The company’s proprietary platform now includes AI-driven reporting and optimization tools designed to increase profitability by identifying upselling opportunities such as early check-in, late check-out, and gap-night optimization.“Our priority is not just managing properties, but optimizing them for maximum performance and long-term value,” added Doe. “By integrating AI into our reporting and pricing systems, we can anticipate opportunities, streamline operations, and deliver measurable results for homeowners.”Proven Performance and Client RetentionMRMVR-managed properties consistently outperform market averages. Based on internal data, the company reports:1. 85 - 90% average occupancy rate across its managed portfolio2. 96% client retention rate, with most owners renewing contracts annually3. 4.8 out of 5 average guest review score across platforms4. 34% of bookings coming from repeat guests, demonstrating loyalty and satisfactionCase studies illustrate these results:1. A Brickell high-rise condo saw occupancy increase by 22% within six months of joining MRMVR.2. A Hollywood villa managed for an overseas investor achieved a 27% boost in annual rental revenue after MRMVR introduced concierge-level guest services and dynamic pricing.3. A portfolio of Edgewater apartments improved guest ratings to 4.9/5, leading the client to expand their partnership.Awards and RecognitionThe company’s reputation has been reinforced by industry accolades, including:1. Expertise.com - Best Property Management Companies in Miami (2022, 2023, 2025)2. Expertise.com - Best Property Management Companies in Miami Beach (2025)3. Better Business Bureau (BBB) Accredited Business - A+ RatingThese recognitions reflect MRMVR’s ongoing commitment to setting benchmarks in service quality, transparency, and innovation.Client-Centered ApproachClient testimonials emphasize MRMVR’s blend of professionalism and hospitality:1. “Partnering with MRMVR increased my property’s occupancy and made the entire management process stress-free. I receive clear reports and complete peace of mind.” - Property Owner, Brickell2. “As an overseas owner, I needed a team I could trust. MRMVR exceeded expectations—they treat my property like their own.” - International Investor, EdgewaterLooking AheadAs MRMVR surpasses the 80-property mark, the company is positioning itself for further expansion in key Florida markets and continued innovation in AI-powered property management.“Great service isn’t just about solving problems; it’s about anticipating them,” said Doe. “That philosophy drives everything we do, from technology integration to owner communication.”MRMVR’s long-term vision is to become South Florida’s most trusted and innovative property management brand, setting new benchmarks in transparency, client success, and guest experience.Key Stats SnapshotFounded: 2017Headquarters: Miami Beach, FloridaProperties Managed: 80+Average Occupancy Rate: 85 - 90%Client Retention: 96%Guest Satisfaction: 4.8/5 review scoreAbout MRMVRMiami Residences Management & Vacation Rentals (MRMVR) is a South Florida–based property management company specializing in luxury residences, vacation rentals, and investment properties. Founded in 2017, MRMVR provides hospitality-level service, advanced technology integration, and data-driven management solutions for local and international homeowners. With over 80 properties under management across Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and Naples, MRMVR helps property owners maximize returns while delivering exceptional guest experiences.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.