Omni Media Consulting Wins Indian Achievers Award 2025 for Emerging Company, Strengthens Its Position as a Partner

Recognition underscores Omni Media’s commitment to delivering measurable growth and digital transformation for enterprises across global markets.

NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Omni Media Consulting , a digital marketing consulting firm specializing in strategy-first solutions for enterprises and mid-sized organizations, has been awarded the Indian Achievers Award 2025 for Emerging Company. This prestigious honor underscores the firm’s role as a trusted consulting partner, enabling organizations to harness data, technology, and innovation to achieve measurable growth.A Prestigious Recognition in a Competitive MarketThe Indian Achievers Award is one of the country’s most respected platforms, celebrating innovation, excellence, and contribution to industry growth. Each year, the award recognizes select organizations that demonstrate outstanding achievements in their sector. Omni Media Consulting’s selection reflects its rapid emergence as a leader in strategic digital marketing, driving measurable impact in highly competitive industries such as healthcare, finance, technology, real estate, and e-commerce.Building a Strategy-First Growth JourneyFounded in 2023, Omni Media Consulting has grown from a niche consulting practice into a recognized player serving clients across India, the United States, and international markets. In just two years, the company has:1. Delivered 10+ case studies showcasing measurable client ROI.2. Expanded its consulting portfolio to cover nine strategic service categories, including Digital Transformation , Revenue Optimization, Global Expansion, SEO, Branding, Website Development, Analytics, and Marketing Automation.3. Helped organizations increase conversion rates by up to 35%, drive 40 - 60% lead growth, and achieve efficiency gains of nearly 30 - 40% in campaign performance.4. Launched proprietary tools to enable clients to project ROI and benchmark their digital maturity.Why Omni Media Consulting Stands OutOmni Media Consulting differentiates itself with a strategy-first model, ensuring that marketing execution is always rooted in business objectives, data, and measurable outcomes. The firm has invested heavily in:1. AI-Enhanced Analytics: Advanced data frameworks to track ROI and predict campaign outcomes.2. Personalization Strategies: Helping enterprises deliver hyper-targeted content, resulting in up to 40% higher engagement.3. Global Perspective: Advising enterprises on market entry strategies, localization, and cross-border growth.4. Sustainable Marketing: Aligning campaigns with evolving consumer expectations around trust and responsibility.Client Impact Across IndustriesOmni Media Consulting’s recognition is reinforced by a series of client success stories, including:1. A healthcare provider that improved patient acquisition by 38% through optimized digital funnels.2. A financial services firm that achieved a 28% efficiency gain in marketing spend via AI-driven analytics.3. An e-commerce brand that grew qualified leads by 52% through personalized email and retargeting automation.These results demonstrate Omni Media’s ability to deliver scalable, data-driven, and industry-specific solutions.Leadership Perspectives“This award reflects the journey we’ve been on since 2023, helping enterprises act strategically, create measurable impact, and grow sustainably,” said Abiali Katib, Chief Operating Officer, Omni Media Consulting. “We believe marketing is no longer about campaigns alone, but about transformation. This recognition validates our mission to enable organizations to reach global standards of marketing excellence.”“Our differentiator has always been combining data with strategy,” added Sucharitha Venkatesh, Strategy and Programs Manager. “By introducing tools like the advanced analytics dashboards, we’ve moved beyond execution to becoming a long-term strategic partner. This award motivates us to scale our impact globally.”Looking Ahead: Omni Media’s 2026 VisionBuilding on this recognition, Omni Media Consulting will continue to expand its presence globally. The company is preparing to release its 2026 Marketing Trends Report in February and aims to double its portfolio of case studies by mid-2026.“Recognition is important, but results matter more,” said Saurav Chhabra, Founder & Director. “Our vision is clear: to be the consulting partner that enterprises turn to when they want growth that’s strategic, sustainable, and globally relevant.”About Omni Media ConsultingFounded in 2023, Omni Media Consulting is a strategy-first digital marketing consulting firm enabling enterprises and mid-sized organizations to harness the full potential of data and technology. With services spanning digital transformation, performance marketing, branding, SEO, website development, data analytics, and automation, Omni Media Consulting has quickly established itself as a results-driven partner for organizations across the global markets. The company’s mission is to help clients Act. Impact. Grow.

