Omni Media Consulting Recognized by Forbes and DGEMS 2025 as One of the Top 200 Global Growth Companies

NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Omni Media Consulting , a strategy-first and data-driven marketing consulting firm, has been officially recognized among the Forbes India Select 200 Companies with Global Business Potential for 2025, as part of the D Globalist Entrepreneur Mobility Summit (DGEMS) – a premier international forum that celebrates organizations demonstrating global scalability, innovation, and sustainable growth impact.This milestone positions Omni Media Consulting among a distinguished global cohort of 200 visionary companies identified by Forbes India and DGEMS for their potential to lead in international markets. The DGEMS platform serves as a launchpad for global expansion, connecting founders and enterprises with strategic partners, policymakers, and investors across more than 10 international regions.“Being recognized by Forbes India and DGEMS is an affirmation of our vision — that marketing excellence should be transparent, measurable, and globally scalable,” said Saurav Chhabra, Founder & Director of Omni Media Consulting. “This recognition strengthens our mission to help enterprises achieve marketing maturity and revenue growth through strategy-led, data-backed transformation.”Evolving From Insight to ImpactFounded in November 2023, Omni Media Consulting was established to address one of the most persistent gaps in modern marketing — the disconnect between digital execution and strategic growth outcomes. The firm’s core belief is that strategy must lead technology, not follow it.In its early months, the company quickly gained traction across multiple industries — from healthcare and biotechnology to real estate, education, and e-commerce — by implementing measurable growth systems rooted in analytics , customer journey design, and digital transformation.In May 2025, Omni Media Consulting underwent a strategic rebranding to align its identity with its evolving consulting model and global ambitions. The rebrand marked a shift from being viewed as a high-performing marketing partner to being recognized as a strategic transformation consultancy.“Our rebrand wasn’t about visuals; it was about clarity of purpose,” said Chhabra. “We wanted our brand to reflect what we truly are: a consulting firm that helps organizations make smarter, data-informed decisions that translate into measurable business results.”The new brand identity also unified Omni’s nine service categories — from Digital Strategy & Transformation to Revenue Optimization, Market Expansion, and Data Analytics — under one consistent mission: enabling organizations to Act. Impact. Grow.A Consulting Model Built on Strategy, Data, and TransparencyOmni Media Consulting’s approach to marketing transformation is rooted in transparency, accountability, and precise performance metrics. Every engagement begins with a strategy assessment and measurable growth roadmap, ensuring that marketing is not just creative but commercially intelligent.Unlike traditional agencies that focus purely on execution, Omni operates as a consulting partner — integrating brand, data, and technology into unified frameworks that tie every initiative to ROI.“Our clients don’t come to us for ad campaigns; they come to us for transformation,” said Chhabra. “We work with leadership teams to turn marketing into a governed, data-intelligent system that sustains growth across markets.”Client ImpactOmni Media Consulting’s impact is reflected through its diverse client portfolio and success stories across industries. Each engagement embodies the firm’s belief in measurable, strategic marketing transformation.1. Education / Nonprofit: Transforming Digital Impact Through Strategic BenchmarkingA leading education-focused nonprofit sought to launch a digital presence but lacked the strategy and benchmarks to maximize engagement. Omni Media Consulting conducted an in-depth competitive landscape analysis, auditing over 1,000 social media posts from seven peer organizations to uncover the content formats, posting rhythms, and narratives driving the highest engagement efficiency.The findings shaped a comprehensive social media and content efficiency framework guiding channel strategy, storytelling pillars, and performance metrics. Within six months, the nonprofit achieved clearer messaging, stronger stakeholder resonance, and measurable lift in engagement across organic channels.“Organizations in the education and nonprofit space often compete for attention, not market share,” noted an Omni Media Consulting spokesperson. “Our role was to build a data-backed framework that converts storytelling into measurable strategy.”2. Gaming: Launching a Global Platform With Data and Performance PrecisionFor one of the world’s top gaming enterprises, Omni Media Consulting developed a multi-market go-to-market and analytics strategy to launch a digital asset marketplace across nine international regions, including the U.S., U.K., France, Germany, Spain, and Australia.The engagement included geo-targeted advertising, a localization strategy, and real-time performance dashboards that integrated first- and third-party data across platforms. Within just three months, the campaign reached 16 million active users, onboarded 10,000 new creators, and reduced manual reporting time by over 90% through automation.“The gaming industry’s scale demands precision,” said an Omni Media Consulting representative. “By combining localized creative strategy with advanced analytics, we ensured every decision was informed by data — not assumptions.”3. Real Estate: Redefining Performance Marketing for Market AgilityIn another engagement, Omni Media Consulting worked with a luxury real estate developer to streamline marketing operations and unify their multi-channel performance strategy. By restructuring their sales funnel, implementing dynamic content testing, and optimizing conversion pathways, the project achieved a 38% improvement in cost efficiency and a 42% increase in qualified leads within the 9 months.Recognition by Forbes India and DGEMS 2025: A Global ValidationThe inclusion of Omni Media Consulting in the Forbes India Select 200 Companies with Global Business Potential marks a pivotal step in the firm’s international journey.The D Globalist Entrepreneur Mobility Summit (DGEMS), powered by Forbes India, identifies and empowers 200 high-potential companies annually that demonstrate readiness for international scalability and sustainable growth. DGEMS connects these founders to global investors, policymakers, and ecosystem leaders, fostering an environment of collaboration, innovation, and cross-border mobility.“This recognition validates our global readiness,” said Sucharitha Venkatesh.“ As we expand into new markets, our focus remains on transparency, performance accountability, and strategic consulting partnerships that empower organizations to grow responsibly and at scale.”Omni Media Consulting plans to leverage the DGEMS 2025 platform and eXtrefy founders’ network to establish strategic alliances, share best practices on marketing maturity, and collaborate on co-authored research into cross-market consumer intelligence and growth enablement.Looking Ahead: Scaling Global TransformationBuilding on the momentum of the DGEMS recognition, Omni Media Consulting is focused on global expansion across the UAE, Singapore, and North America, alongside deepening its foothold in India’s enterprise consulting landscape.The firm is developing advanced analytics dashboards, expanding its martech partnerships, and designing localized growth playbooks to help multinational organizations adapt Omni’s consulting frameworks to diverse cultural and economic contexts.Internally, Omni continues to invest in talent development, thought leadership, and innovation programs, cultivating a culture built on curiosity, clarity, and measurable impact.“Our journey has always been about more than growth—it’s about creating an ecosystem of responsible, data-informed marketing that drives sustainable value for brands and society,” added Chhabra. “As we scale globally, we remain committed to being a partner in transformation, not just execution.”About DGEMS – D Globalist Entrepreneur Mobility SummitThe D Globalist Entrepreneur Mobility Summit (DGEMS), presented by Forbes India, is an international platform recognizing 200 high-impact companies each year for their innovation, scalability, and global business potential. DGEMS empowers founders through strategic exposure, cross-border collaborations, and access to global investor and partner networks. The initiative has successfully built an alumni community of over 1,000 founders, including 20% of India’s unicorns, who are shaping the future of entrepreneurship and innovation worldwide.About Omni Media ConsultingOmni Media Consulting is a strategy-first marketing consulting firm helping enterprises harness the power of data, creativity, and technology to drive measurable growth. The firm integrates strategic planning, analytics, and execution frameworks to deliver transparency, accountability, and long-term organizational value.Operating across industries such as healthcare, biotechnology, education, real estate, and gaming, Omni Media Consulting offers services in digital transformation, revenue optimization, market expansion, and data analytics. Founded on the belief that marketing must be strategic, ethical, and sustainable, the firm enables organizations to achieve global standards of marketing excellence.Guided by its philosophy — Act. Impact. Grow. — Omni Media Consulting continues to redefine how enterprises approach marketing transformation in a data-driven world.

