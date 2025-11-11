Short Range Air Defense System Market to Reach $5.71 Billion by 2029 with 18% CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Short Range Air Defense System Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Short Range Air Defense System Market Size And Growth?

In recent years, the market size for short range air defense systems has experienced solid growth. It is projected to expand from $14.75 billion in 2024 to $15.63 billion in 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. Factors such as the military threat landscape, escalating geopolitical tensions, terrorist threats, modernization initiatives, and force protection requisites have all contributed to the growth during the historic period.

In the coming years, the market size for short range air defense systems is predicted to experience significant growth, anticipated to reach $19.16 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%. This growth over the forecasted period can be credited to various factors such as asymmetric warfare, emerging threats, the size of global defense budgets, regional security issues, and joint defense efforts. Key trends for this period will involve the integration of directed energy weapons, advancements in radar and sensor technologies, progress in the development of mobile and man-portable systems, improved interoperability and network integration, and the emergence of non-kinetic interception technologies.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Short Range Air Defense System Market?

The escalation in acts of terrorism is anticipated to drive the expansion of the short-range air defense system market. Terrorism involves the use of violence or threats of force to instigate fear and accomplish political, ideological, religious, or societal targets, thereby creating an environment of terror, primarily focusing on civilians. Short range air defense systems serve a crucial role in stopping terrorist activities by identifying, monitoring, and countering aerial threats from terrorists at military stations, key infrastructure, airports, or social gatherings. For example, the Global Terrorism Index, a report released by the Institute for Economics and Peace, a global think tank based out of Australia, stated that in March 2023 there were on average 1.3 fatalities per terrorist attack in 2021. This figure amplified to an average of 1.7 people per attack in 2022. Thus, the surge in terrorism acts is catalyzing the expansion of the short-range air defense system market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Short Range Air Defense System Market?

Major players in the Short Range Air Defense System Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Israel Aerospace Industries

• Saab AB

• BAE Systems PLC

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• Thales Group

• RTX Corporation

• Rheinmetall AG

• MBDA Inc.

• Leonardo S.p.A.

• Elbit Systems Ltd.

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Short Range Air Defense System Sector?

Leading enterprises in the SHORAD systems market are concentrating on groundbreaking inventions like vertical launched short-range surface-to-air missile systems to consistently offer trusted services to their clients. The next-generation vertical launched short-range surface to air missile systems cater to airborne targets within a radius of 40 to 50 km and at an approximate altitude of 15 km. For example, in February 2023, Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), an organization based in India that produces ammunition and missile systems, together with the Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO), a government agency from India, initiated the vertical launched short-range surface-to-air missile systems (VL SR SAM). A ship-based and all-weather air defense tool, this system is utilized by the navy for point defense to immediately react to speedy sea-skimming dangers.

How Is The Short Range Air Defense System Market Segmented?

The short range air defense system market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Weapon System, Fire Control System, Command And Control System, Other Components

2) By Range: Short-Range (Up To 5 km), Very Short Range (Up To 2 km)

3) By Technology: Radar-Guided Systems, Electro-Optical Systems, Infrared (Eo/Ir) Systems, Jamming Technologies

Subsegments:

1) By Weapon System: Anti-Aircraft Guns, Surface-To-Air Missiles (Sams), Close-In Weapon Systems (CIWS)

2) By Fire Control System: Radar Systems, Tracking Systems, Fire Control Software

3) By Command And Control System: Communication Systems, Data Processing Systems, Command Consoles

4) By Other Components: Launch Platforms, Power Supply Systems, Sensors And Detectors

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Short Range Air Defense System Market?

For the given year, North America dominated the global market for short range air defense systems, outlined in the 2025 Global Market Report. It is predicted that Asia-Pacific will demonstrate the most growth during the forecast period. The report covers a range of regions which include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

