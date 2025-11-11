Anti-Submarine Warfare Systems Market Trends and Analysis by Application, Vertical, Region, and Segment Forecast to 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Anti-Submarine Warfare Systems Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Anti-Submarine Warfare Systems Market?

The market size of anti-submarine warfare systems has witnessed significant growth in the past few years. It is expected to escalate from $17.4 billion in 2024 to $18.44 billion in 2025 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%. Factors such as naval fleet modernization, escalating geopolitical tensions, emphasis on underwater warfare readiness, development of unmanned systems, and collaborative defense efforts have contributed to the growth seen in the historic phase.

In the following years, it is expected that the anti-submarine warfare systems market will observe robust expansion. It is set to reach the mark of $23.14 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. This surge during the forecast period is linked to factors such as expanding defense budgets, greater investments in maritime surveillance capabilities, surge in government funding, the rising prevalence of submarines worldwide, and heightening threats to submarines. Key trends likely to be observed during the forecast period encompass product innovation, technological progress, partnerships and collaborative efforts between defense contractors and governments, the addition of sophisticated stealth features, advancements in data fusion, artificial intelligence, and machine learning.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Anti-Submarine Warfare Systems Global Market Growth?

The anti-submarine warfare (ASW) systems market is poised for growth, driven by escalating defense budgets. Defense spending, which entails a state's allocation of financial resources for the sustenance, upkeep, and preparation of its armed forces, plays a vital role in the technological advancement of ASW systems. The funding is crucial for the research, development, acquisition, and practical application of technologies designed to combat submarine threats and retain maritime supremacy. The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute reported in April 2023 that global military expenditure had increased by 3.7% in real terms, hitting a historic peak of $2,240 billion in 2022. Europe saw a significant rise in military spending, growing by 13%. Meanwhile, the United States retained its position as the principal contributor, accounting for 39% of worldwide defense expenditure, followed by China with a 13% share. Thus, the increase in defense budgets is fueling the growth of the ASW systems market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Anti-Submarine Warfare Systems Market?

Major players in the Anti-Submarine Warfare Systems Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX)

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• General Dynamics Corporation

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

• BAE Systems PLC

• L3Harris Technologies Inc.

• Thales Group

• Leonardo S.p.A.

• Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc.

What Are The Future Trends Of The Anti-Submarine Warfare Systems Market?

Key players in the anti-submarine warfare system market like BAE Systems, are advancing their technologies to develop anti-submarine torpedoes and other systems, to mitigate emerging submarine threats and increase marine security. An anti-submarine torpedo is a kind of torpedo engineered explicitly to damage or annihilate submarines. For instance, BAE Systems, in collaboration with Malloy Aeronautics, both based in the UK, launched a non-explosive Sting Ray training variant anti-submarine torpedo in September 2023. This particular torpedo features unique properties including an electric-powered vertical take-off and landing capabilities. With the ability to carry payloads up to 200kg, it can reach speeds of up to 140 km/h, and travel up to 80km, depending on the payload it carries. Moreover, its design allows for easy disassembly for transport, resembling the size of a small car.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Anti-Submarine Warfare Systems Market Report?

The anti-submarine warfare systems market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Systems: Sensors, Electronic Support Measures, Armament

2) By Platform: Submarines, Surface Ships, Helicopters, Maritime Patrol Aircraft, Unmanned Systems

3) By End User: Naval Forces, Aerospace And Defense Contractors

Subsegments:

1) By Sensors: Sonar Sensors, Magnetic Sensors, Acoustic Sensors

2) By Electronic Support Measures: Radar Systems, Communication Interception Systems

3) By Armament: Torpedoes, Depth Charges, Anti-Submarine Missiles

View the full anti-submarine warfare systems market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/anti-submarine-warfare-systems-global-market-report

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Anti-Submarine Warfare Systems Industry?

In 2024, North America held the dominant position in the global market for anti-submarine warfare systems. The forecasted growth status of each region is detailed in the 2025 report, which includes the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

