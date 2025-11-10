Water and Sanitation update on water supply to Hammanskraal

The City of Tshwane, in partnership with the Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) and Magalies Water, continues to make significant progress in restoring safe and reliable potable water to the Hammanskraal region. This work forms part of the broader Hammanskraal Intervention Project, which is being implemented in phases to improve water quality in a sustainable and regulated manner. There are 4 phases of areas designated for the delivery of potable water to households at the end of the project.

Progress on Phase 2 Areas

Module 2 commissioned on 29th July 2025, supplies water to Kudube Units 1, 2, 3, 6, 10 and D, Majaneng Moshate, Jubilee Hospital, and the Dominican School for the Deaf. The confirmation of the water quality and safety for human consumption regrettable took longer than initially envisaged for the areas earmarked for this phase of potable supply. This is due to technical and infrastructure challenges experienced during the implementation of this phase of the project including:

Challenges On

Operating in a Brownfield environment with the integration into an existing ageing network, requiring a controlled ramp-up of flow rates and pressures while also addressing multiple leak repairs.

Higher-than-anticipated demand as confirmed by an assessment by the City of Tshwane in September 2025 indicating actual water demand to be approximately 21 ML/day, nearly double the original design estimate of 11 ML/day, while the current design capacity to supply Phase 2 is 12.5 ML/day.

Mitigation Interventions

To ensure consistent supply while final infrastructure work continues, the following interventions were jointly implemented by the City of Tshwane, DWS, and Magalies Water:

Redirecting additional capacity from Module 1 to supplement Phase 2.

Redirecting approximately 5 ML/day from Module 3 through the existing network to supply Phase 2 area.

Temporarily excluding Jubilee Hospital and the Dominican School for the Deaf from the current water quality declaration process. These facilities have been separated from the rest of the Phase 2 reticulation network through isolation valves to allow focused technical remediation of their internal water systems and alternative water sources in their premises. This work is aimed at ensuring that they also achieve full compliance with applicable standards for potable water. Once internal water safety measures are verified and confirmed, a separate declaration for these sites will be issued.

As a result of these actions, water quality and reliability in the designated Phase 2 areas have significantly improved.

Water Quality Compliance Results

Water testing has been conducted in accordance with SANS 241:2015, the South African national standard for drinking water. Results for all areas under Phase 2, excluding Jubilee Hospital and the Dominican School for the Deaf, are summarized below:

Water Quality Risk Parameter Final Water Phase 2 Network Areas SANS 241:2015 High Population Criteria Acute 1 health risk 100% 100% ≥99% Acute 2 health risk 100% 100% ≥99% Chronic health risk 100% 100% ≥97% Operational risk 100% 97.17% ≥95% Aesthetic health risk 100% 100% ≥95%

Based on the results, notwithstanding the outlined delays, water supplied to :Kudube Units 1, 2, 3, 6, 10 and D, and Majaneng Moshate (east of Makapanstad Road is certified as safe for human consumption.

Work continues to complete the water supply to Phase 3 and Phase 4 areas, and additional updates will be issued as each area reaches compliance with national water standards. This progress reflects a strong partnership between the City of Tshwane, DWS, and Magalies Water, working to ensure long-term, safe, and equitable access to drinking water for the Hammanskraal community, in line with the National Development Plan – (NDP 2030) and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal – 6 on access to clean and safe drinking water.

Residents are requested to use water sparingly, South Africa remains a water scarce country.

