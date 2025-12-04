South African Air Force hosts graduation parade for officers completing Officers Forming Course, 4 Dec

South African Air Force receives additional officers who will be certified during the commission parade to held at South African Air Force College

The esteemed South African Air Force will receive 42 additional officers who have distinguished themselves by successfully completing Officers Forming Course presented at South African Air Force College in Thaba Tshwane over period 13 July 2025 till 04 December 2025.

This momentous occasion will be highlighted during the Officer Commission Parade that will be held at South African Air Force College on Thursday, 04 December 2025 in which the Chief Air Force, Lieutenant General Wiseman Mbambo will grace the event and equally preside as the main functionary.

The SA Air Force invites editors, journalists, reporters and camera person to witness and cover the parade. Assigned members of the media to cover this parade are encouraged to confirm with their attendance South African Air Force Media Liaison, Sergeant Tshimolloyabotshelo Matsha on 076 2030 129 or saafmedialiaison@gmail.com.

Enquiries:

Brigadier General Donavan Chetty (Director Corporate Staff Services)

Cell: 083 409 1605

#GovZAupdates

