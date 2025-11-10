KPIPA Boosts K-Book Exports at the China Shanghai Children’s Book Fair

CCBF key visual CCBF booth image 1 CCBF booth image 2

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / --□ The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (Minister Choi Hwiyoung, hereinafter MCST) and the Publication Industry Promotion Agency of Korea (Acting Director Lee Guyong, hereinafter KPIPA ) will operate an export consultation booth at the 2025 China Shanghai International Children’s Book Fair from November 14 (Fri) to 16 (Sun) to establish a foundation for the overseas export of Korean publications.□ The China Shanghai International Children’s Book Fair ( CCBF ), held annually at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Centre, is Asia’s largest and only international book fair dedicated to children’s literature. Over the years, it has established itself as a key hub for children’s book copyright trading. Now in its 12th edition, the fair brings together 479 organizations from 32 countries, attracting more than 17,000 publishing professionals and over 41,200 visitors last year. It continues to serve as a dynamic platform for active copyright exchange and global cooperation in the children’s publishing industry.□ Since 2018, the KPIPA has participated annually in the China Shanghai International Children’s Book Fair (CCBF), consistently promoting Korean publications and supporting their expansion into global markets overseas exports. Ten Korean publishers will participate in this year’s Korean export consultation booth (Hall 1, 3B02, 90㎡). These include Hansol Soobook, MiraeN, Jaeum&Moeum, Kinderland, Bamti and among others. Export consultations for 104 titles entrusted by domestic publishers unable to participate directly in the book fair will be handled by May Agency.□ This year’s Korean booth will present exhibitions of participating publishers’ featured and consigned titles, along with promotional graphics, book trailer videos, on-site materials such as a directory book and a shared consultation space. Through these efforts, the booth aims to facilitate active export negotiations with international buyers and highlight the creativity and quality of Korean publishing to a global audience.□ Korean publishers will participate in Spotlight on New Books¹, a new special exhibition introduced by the organizers in 2025. In addition, export consultant Ms. Kim Young Mi will join the official conference program as a keynote speaker and panelist under the theme “The Diverse Landscape of Asian Children’s Content: Trends, Exchanges, and Influence.”² Through these initiatives, KPIPA aims to further expand the global presence of K-Book both within and beyond the export consultation booth.¹ Spotlight on New Books: An Exhibition featuring new titles from participating publishers (November 14–16, Hall 1, Entrance H1-1)² Conference Theme: The Diverse Landscape of Asian Children’s Content: Trends, Exchanges, and Influence□ After the conclusion of the fair, KPIPA will donate the exhibited titles to the Korean Cultural Center in Shanghai. The donated books are expected to sustain heightened local interest in K-Book generated during the book fair and further promote the creativity and excellence of Korean publishing in China□ An official from KPIPA stated, “We have made thorough preparations to ensure that K-Book content can reach global audiences through the China Shanghai International Children’s Book Fair, one of the most promising platforms in the Chinese market.” The official added, “We will continue to introduce outstanding Korean publications to international audiences and make every effort to expand export opportunities for K-Book.”

