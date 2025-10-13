Korea Publishing Promotion Agency to Actively Support K-Book Exports at 2025 Frankfurt Book Fair

Korea Rights Center booth image Korea Rights Center booth image

Exhibition of 101 titles, including flagship and consignment books from 15 domestic publishers, with export consultations available

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (Minister Choi Hwiyoung, hereinafter MCST) and the Publication Industry Promotion Agency of Korea (Acting Director Lee Guyong, hereinafter KPIPA) will operate an export consultation booth at the 2025 Frankfurt Book Fair (Frankfurter Buchmesse 2025, hereinafter referred to as the book fair).□ The book fair is the world’s largest book exhibition, held annually in October in Frankfurt am Main, Germany. It attracts publishers, agents, booksellers, librarians, authors, translators, and software and multimedia providers from around the world. Last year, over 4,300 institutions and publishers from 92 countries participated, with more than 230,000 visitors facilitating copyright transactions and international exchanges.□ At the book fair, KPIPA will operate an export consultation booth (Hall 5.1 A151, 120㎡) and focus on providing support for publishing copyright export consultations. Fifteen domestic publishers spanning diverse fields, from literature to children’s books, picture books, and genre fiction, will participate in the Export Consultation Pavilion. These include publishers such as Munhakdongne, Changbi, Mirae N, Woongjin Think Big, Wisdom House, Munpia, and The Pinkfong Company, among others. Export consultations for 101 titles entrusted by domestic publishers unable to participate directly in the book fair will be handled by Eric Yang Agency.□ KPIPA will host an exchange event at the Export Consultation Pavilion on the second day of the Book Fair, Thursday, October 16, at 4:00 PM. The event aims to share publishing market information from around the world and establish a foundation for the global expansion of K-Books. It will serve as a forum for open communication among domestic and international publishers, including representatives from the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Germany, the Korea Craft & Design Foundation, and other relevant organizations, as well as overseas book fair officials.□ To boost publishing copyright exports at this book fair, KPIPA has distributed directory books containing company and book information to facilitate pre-arranged business meetings with overseas buyers. Additionally, a shared consultation space is provided for Korean publishing professionals visiting the book fair, even if they are not participating as export consultants.□ An official from KPIPA stated, “We have made every effort to prepare for the Frankfurt Book Fair, the world’s largest book fair, to ensure Korean books and content can spread globally.” They added, “We will continue to take the lead in promoting Korea’s outstanding publications worldwide and expanding the foundation of our publishing market through rights exports.”

