Korea Publishing Promotion Agency to Participate as 'Focus Country' at 2025 LIBER Book Fair in Spain

2025 Liber Book Fair Foco Corea

Marking the 75th anniversary of Korea–Spain diplomatic ties, a pivotal step into the 500-million-strong Spanish-speaking market

SEOUL, SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Six Korean authors across diverse genres will participate, including Sung Haena, Cheon Seon Ran, Kim Dong Soo, Kang Hyesook, Seo Sahee and Flada.□ The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (Minister Choi Hwiyoung, hereinafter “MCST”) and the Korea Publishing Promotion Agency (Acting Director Lee Guyong, hereinafter “ KPIPA ”) announced that Korea has been selected as the Focus Country at the 2025 LIBER International Book Fair, Spain’s largest book fair. From October 7 to 9 in Madrid, they will showcase Korean publishing content. Marking the 75th anniversary of Korea–Spain diplomatic relations, this participation, organized in cooperation with the Korean Cultural Center in Spain, is expected to be a turning point for expanding Korean publishing into the Spanish-speaking market.□ Six leading authors across diverse genres will participate in this year’s FOCO COREA Pavilion. Picture book authors Kim Dong Soo and Kang Hyesook, literature authors Sung Haena and Cheon Seon Ran, and web novel authors Seo Sahee and Flada will participate, meeting directly with local readers and publishing professionals to present their works. Through exhibitions and diverse on-site programs, they will showcase the broad spectrum of Korean publishing content.□ The exhibition hall will feature four sections: ▲ Export consultation space ▲ Exhibition of invited authors’works ▲ Author event stage ▲ Special exhibition on Korean literature In particular, the Korean Literature Special Exhibition will present works by Han Kang, laureate of the 2024 Nobel Prize in Literature, alongside other Korean works that have won major international literary awards over the past decade, demonstrating the stature of Korean literature in the global literary world.□ At this year’s LIBER Book Fair, Korean publishing content will connect with local readers both inside and beyond the exhibition hall. On the fair’s main stage, a panel discussion titled “The Many Faces of Love and Relationships”will feature authors Kang Hyesook, Sung Haena, and Seo Sahee, highlighting the cross-genre perspectives of Korean writers. In addition, author events will be held at venues throughout Madrid. At the local bookstore Cervantes y Compañía, author Cheon Seon Ran will meet readers, while at UDIT University of the Arts, author Kim Dong Soo will introduce his works. During the book fair, additional events promoting Korean publishing will be held across Madrid at universities, bookstores, and cultural venues. Beginning October 6, the Korean Cultural Center in Spain will host a month-long special exhibition of Korean books, aiming to sustain interest in Korean publishing even after the book fair concludes.□ An official from KPIPA stated, “This Focus Country participation will serve as a gateway to the Spanish-speaking market of 500 million people, including Spain and Latin America. Building on the heightened interest in Korean literature following Han Kang’s Nobel Prize win, we will work to turn that momentum into concrete results and to culturally elevate the significance of the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations.”

