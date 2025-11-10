Submit Release
Seacrest Markets Announces Exciting November Promotion: 15% Off All Challenges

DURBAN, SOUTH AFRICA, November 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Seacrest Markets is thrilled to announce a special November promotion, giving customers 15% off all Challenges for a limited time. From November 1 until November 30, users can take advantage of this exclusive discount using the coupon code NOV15 at checkout.

This special offer has no limits; customers can use the NOV15 code for multiple purchases throughout the month, making it the perfect opportunity to stock up and save.

The 15% off promotion applies automatically when the coupon code NOV15 is entered during checkout, and is valid through November 30, 2025.

About Seacrest Markets
Seacrest Markets is an FSCA-regulated CFD broker and global fintech provider offering proprietary and CFD trading solutions under one roof. Following its merger with SeacrestFunded (formerly MyFundedFX), the company empowers traders to demonstrate their expertise through evaluation programs, access funded accounts, and trade global markets with institutional-grade tools, transparent pricing, and robust risk management.

