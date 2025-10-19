Seacrest Announces Merger of Its Prop and CFD Trading Brands

A new era begins for Seacrest Markets

Announcing the official merger of Seacrest Funded (formerly MyFundedFX) and Seacrest Markets, now operating under a single, unified brand: Seacrest Markets.

DURBAN, SOUTH AFRICA, October 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Seacrest is excited to announce the official merger of Seacrest Funded (previously known as MyFundedFX) and Seacrest Markets , now operating under a single, unified brand: Seacrest Markets.This merger combines the funding and support of a leading proprietary trading firm with the technology, liquidity, and regulatory trust of a fully regulated CFD broker—creating a comprehensive trading platform designed to meet the needs of modern traders.What This Means for Traders:• Stronger Trust: Regulated backing ensures secure payouts and full compliance.• All-in-One Trading: Proprietary and CFD trading under one roof, giving traders more opportunities to grow.• Bigger Capital: Access larger trading positions through funded accounts while managing personal risk.• Sharper Execution: Benefit from tighter spreads and faster order execution through a global forex infrastructure.• Wider Markets: Trade forex, indices, commodities, and cryptocurrencies—all in one place.• Smarter Growth: From challenges to funded accounts to your own portfolio, the path to scaling your trading career is now clearer than ever.About Seacrest Markets:Seacrest Markets is a fully regulated CFD broker (licensed by the FSCA) that integrates prop trading funding with a complete suite of CFD trading solutions, providing traders with a secure, and versatile platform to manage their portfolios.About Seacrest FundedSeacrest Funded, formerly known as MyFundedFX, is a leading prop trading firm established in June 2022. MyFundedFX was the first prop firm to introduce a community-driven approach to prop trading, establishing itself as an industry leader and a true gamechanger, and consistently ranking among the top 3 prop firms worldwide over the past 5 years.In February 2025, the firm rebranded as Seacrest Funded and began operating under the umbrella of Seacrest Markets.

