Submit Release
News Search

There were 138 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 427,531 in the last 365 days.

Seacrest Announces Merger of Its Prop and CFD Trading Brands

Seacrest Announces Merger of Its Prop and CFD Trading Brands

A new era begins for Seacrest Markets

Announcing the official merger of Seacrest Funded (formerly MyFundedFX) and Seacrest Markets, now operating under a single, unified brand: Seacrest Markets.

DURBAN, SOUTH AFRICA, October 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Seacrest is excited to announce the official merger of Seacrest Funded (previously known as MyFundedFX) and Seacrest Markets, now operating under a single, unified brand: Seacrest Markets.

This merger combines the funding and support of a leading proprietary trading firm with the technology, liquidity, and regulatory trust of a fully regulated CFD broker—creating a comprehensive trading platform designed to meet the needs of modern traders.

What This Means for Traders:
• Stronger Trust: Regulated backing ensures secure payouts and full compliance.
• All-in-One Trading: Proprietary and CFD trading under one roof, giving traders more opportunities to grow.
• Bigger Capital: Access larger trading positions through funded accounts while managing personal risk.
• Sharper Execution: Benefit from tighter spreads and faster order execution through a global forex infrastructure.
• Wider Markets: Trade forex, indices, commodities, and cryptocurrencies—all in one place.
• Smarter Growth: From challenges to funded accounts to your own portfolio, the path to scaling your trading career is now clearer than ever.

About Seacrest Markets:
Seacrest Markets is a fully regulated CFD broker (licensed by the FSCA) that integrates prop trading funding with a complete suite of CFD trading solutions, providing traders with a secure, and versatile platform to manage their portfolios.

About Seacrest Funded
Seacrest Funded, formerly known as MyFundedFX, is a leading prop trading firm established in June 2022. MyFundedFX was the first prop firm to introduce a community-driven approach to prop trading, establishing itself as an industry leader and a true gamechanger, and consistently ranking among the top 3 prop firms worldwide over the past 5 years.
In February 2025, the firm rebranded as Seacrest Funded and began operating under the umbrella of Seacrest Markets.

Marketing and PR Team
Seacrest Markets
email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Seacrest Announces Merger of Its Prop and CFD Trading Brands

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more