Seacrest Markets Extends Limited-Time Flash Sale Promotion

Seacrest Markets Extends Limited-Time HALF OFF Promotion

DURBAN, SOUTH AFRICA, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Seacrest Markets , which recently merged with SeacrestFunded (formerly known as MyFundedFX), has announced an extension of its highly popular “Half Off” promotion by public demand.The newly unified brand now offers proprietary (Prop) and CFD trading under one roof, providing traders a seamless experience that combines funded-account opportunities with real-market trading flexibility.The ongoing promotion allows traders to purchase $5,000 and $10,000 funded account challenges at 50% off using the code FLASH50. Originally slated to end earlier this week, the promotion has been extended in response to overwhelming community demand.“Our merger with SeacrestFunded marks an exciting milestone for our brand and our traders,” said a Seacrest Markets spokesperson. “By combining Prop and CFD trading, we’re able to provide both opportunity and security for traders around the world. This extended promotion celebrates that new era.”Promotion Highlights- 50% OFF all $5K and $10K funded account challenges- Unlimited purchases — no cap on the number of accounts- FLASH50 promo code active for a limited time- Backed by FSCA regulation, ensuring compliance and client protectionTraders can claim the discount by visiting Seacrest Markets and entering FLASH50 at checkout.This extended flash sale is available for a limited time only, after which regular pricing will apply.About Seacrest MarketsSeacrest Markets is an FSCA-regulated CFD broker and global fintech provider offering proprietary and CFD trading solutions under one roof. Following its merger with SeacrestFunded (formerly MyFundedFX), the company empowers traders to demonstrate their expertise through evaluation programs, access funded accounts, and trade global markets with institutional-grade tools, transparent pricing, and robust risk management.Follow Seacrest Markets:🕊️ X (Twitter): @SeacrestMarkets 📸 Instagram: @SeacrestMarkets

