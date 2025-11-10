Minister Dean Macpherson hands over DPWI properties in Ray Nkonyeni Local Municipality, 10 Nov
The Minister of Public Works & Infrastructure, Dean Macpherson, will on Monday, 10 November 2025, be handing over properties to the KwaZulu-Natal Public Works & Infrastructure Member of the Executive Council, Martin Meyer, in Ray Nkonyeni Local Municipality.
The 15 well-located properties on Admiralty Reserves hold great tourism potential, but due to the ad-hoc administration of lease agreements, tourism-related businesses could not properly invest in facilities. With the handover of the properties, businesses will be offered long-term leases, which will help attract investment and create much-needed jobs in the community.
Members of the media are invited to attend the handing over as follows:
Date: 10 November 2025
Time: 10:00
Venue: C-Bali Restaurant, St Michael's on Sea, 1 Bay Rd, Shelly Beach, Margate, 4265
Google Maps link: https://maps.app.goo.gl/Qs6ukD6pTT8BEoRh9
Enquiries:
James de Villiers
Ministry of DPWI Spokesperson
Cell: 082 766 0276
Steve Bhengu
MEC Meyer Spokesperson
Cell: 3 681 7928
