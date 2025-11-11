Radar Sensor Market to Expand at a 4.3% CAGR by 2029, Reaching US $15.79 Billion

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Radar Sensor Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

How Much Is The Radar Sensor Market Worth?

In the past few years, there has been a rapid expansion in the size of the radar sensor market. A boost from $14.43 billion in 2024 to $16.52 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.5%, is projected. Factors contributing to the growth in the historic period include an increased need for national security, efforts by key players in Germany to create advanced products, the rising application of radar sensors in specialized early warning, situational awareness and integrated air and missile defense systems, the requirement for integrating radar sensors in modern vehicles, along with their flexibility and precision.

The market size for radar sensors is projected to undergo swift expansion in the coming years, reaching $26.62 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.7%. The forecast period's growth is fuelled by the growing need for short-range radar sensors in vehicles, smart city infrastructure, and consumer electronics as well as the increasing number of self-driving cars along with an emphasis on safety and security. This is laying the foundation for advancements in transportation and traffic management. Notable trends predicted for this period encompass their incorporation in autonomous vehicles, utilization of short-range radars in city settings, improved safety attributes in cars, growth in IoT and interconnected devices, along with a focus on environmental sensing.

Download a free sample of the radar sensor market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=13917&type=smp

What Are The Factors Driving The Radar Sensor Market?

The anticipated advancement of autonomous vehicles is predicted to boost the radar sensor market's expansion. Autonomous vehicles, which have the ability to navigate and operate without human interaction, rely on radar sensors to sense objects, vehicles, pedestrians, and obstacles from a distance. This is critical for making real-time choices in navigation, speed adjustments, and route plans. For example, a report released by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, a US-based non-profit organization, in December 2022 estimated that by 2025, approximately 3.5 million autonomous or self-driving vehicles will be circulating on American roads. Furthermore, by 2030, it is projected that 4.5 million autonomous vehicles will be on the road. Hence, the surge of autonomous vehicles is fueling the expansion of the radar sensor market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Radar Sensor Market?

Major players in the Radar Sensor Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Raytheon Technologies Corporation

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• Denso Corporation

• ZF Friedrichshafen AG

• Qualcomm Technologies

• Continental AG

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Texas Instruments Inc.

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Radar Sensor Market In The Globe?

Key players in the radar sensor marketplace are pioneering sophisticated technologies such as automotive radar sensors, with an aim to enhance their service offerings with more evolved features. An automotive radar sensor is an equipment built to identify and quantify the distance, velocity, and direction of objects in the immediate environment of a vehicle, employing radar or radio detection and ranging technology. Case in point, Infineon Technologies, a semiconductor production firm rooted in Germany, introduced the XENSIV 60 GHz automotive radar sensor, BGT60ATR24C, in May 2022. The novel aspect of BGT60ATR24C lies in its custom design tailored to in-cabin monitoring systems (ICMS) which facilitates the detection of minuscule movements and vital signs of infants and animals inadvertently left in vehicles, while concurrently triggering alert systems. This sensor supports 4 GHz ultra-wide bandwidth Frequency Modulated Continuous Wave (FMCW) operation in a compact framework. Its data capture and setup are simplified through a digital interface, while the built-in state machine enables self-reliant data gathering with power modes optimized for lowest possible power usage. Additionally, this compact, space-efficient solution encompasses two transmission channels (TX) and four receiving channels (RX), providing superior thermal management.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Radar Sensor Market Share?

The radar sensor market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Imaging Radar, Non-imaging Radar

2) By Range: Short-Range Radar Sensor, Medium-Range Radar Sensor, Long-Range Radar Sensor

3) By Application: Air Traffic Control, Remote Sensing, Ground Traffic Control, Space Navigation And Control, Other Applications

4) By End User: Automotive, Aerospace And Defense, Environment And Weather Monitoring, Industrial, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Imaging Radar: Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR), Inverse Synthetic Aperture Radar (ISAR)

2) By Non-Imaging Radar: Doppler Radar, Pulse Radar, Frequency Modulated Continuous Wave (FMCW) Radar

View the full radar sensor market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/radar-sensor-global-market-report

What Are The Regional Trends In The Radar Sensor Market?

In 2024, Europe dominated the radar sensor market, according to the 2025 Global Radar Sensor Market Report. It's predicted that the swiftest growth will be seen in the Asia-Pacific region during the forecast period. The report meticulously examines various regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Radar Sensor Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Disposable Medical Sensors Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/disposable-medical-sensors-global-market-report

Gas Sensors Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/gas-sensors-global-market-report

Earth And Space Mining Sensors Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/earth-and-space-mining-sensors-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.