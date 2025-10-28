ACD Pioneers Embedded Engineers, Transforming Aerospace Collaboration

Michael Campbell, President of ACDc An ACD Consulting embedded engineer performing Non-destructive testing

ACD’s model places engineers directly inside customer teams — fueling rapid growth across aerospace.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ACD Consulting (ACDc), a Texas and Florida-based aerospace consulting firm, today announced continued growth and rising demand for their Solutions Based Embedded Engineer program, a new approach to engineering support that places an ACDc engineer directly within a customer’s team, providing on-site expertise and seamless collaboration.

Unlike traditional consulting models that operate remotely, ACDc’s Solutions Based Embedded Engineer program ensures customers have immediate access to aerospace engineering expertise and the ACDc alternate repair network, connecting their customer’s team to reverse engineering, component sourcing, and specialized repair stations to deliver the best solutions for your unique component repair needs.

“By embedding an ACDc team member directly with our customers, we don’t just provide engineering support,” said Rick Armstrong, CEO of Coltala Aerospace. “We give them access to our full suite of data-driven alternate solutions, ensuring real options when the OEM says no or lead-times become too long. This hands-on approach allows for faster problem-solving, real-time collaboration, and a deeper understanding of each customer’s operational challenges.

“Our model eliminates the lag time of traditional consulting,” said Michael Campbell, President of ACDc. “By officing an engineer alongside our customer’s team, we can anticipate needs, reduce downtime, and deliver solutions in lockstep with their operations.”

Edward Crawford, Co-Founder of Coltala Aerospace, praised the model’s industry impact: “ACDc is redefining aerospace consulting by embedding engineers directly with customers—setting a new benchmark for speed, precision, and quality in the industry.”

The results have been immediate and measurable. ACDc has achieved a 42.8% increase in annualized sales and a 120% increase in annualized operating income, in 2025 compared to 2024, and increased workforce by 25% while reaching 10 embedded engineer locations across the United States, underscoring both customer demand and the effectiveness of its approach.

This success comes at a time when the global aerospace aftermarket is rapidly evolving. The industry is projected to exceed $100 billion by 2030, driven by several key trends:

• PMA Parts Growth: Expanding at ~5–7% annually with increasing market acceptance.

• DER Repairs: Growing in parallel with shop visit demands and OEM delays.

• USM Expansion: Accelerated by fleet retirements across platforms like the A320ceo, 737NG, and CFM56.

At the same time, operators face critical challenges:

• OEM Pushback: Restrictions via warranties and contracts limiting alternatives.

• Certification & Traceability: Ever-stricter FAA/EASA compliance requirements.

• Customer Perception: Persistent preference for OEM parts in some markets.

• DER Scarcity: Dwindling number of licensed DERs in the industry.

ACDc sees its embedded engineering model as a strategic response to these dynamics—helping operators navigate complexity while maintaining compliance, reducing downtime, and unlocking alternate solutions when OEMs cannot meet timelines or cost demands.

“Ultimately, this is about partnership,” Campbell added. “We’re not just delivering solutions from the outside—we’re building them together with our customers, in real time, and ensuring they can meet the demands of today’s aviation landscape with confidence.”

As ACDc expands its embedded support offering, the company plans to scale this model across a wider range of customers, helping operators, repair stations, and OEM partners alike strengthen their operations while keeping safety, compliance, and innovation at the forefront.

About ACD Consulting (ACDc)

ACD Consulting is a Texas and Florida-based aerospace consulting firm providing regulatory, engineering, and compliance solutions for aerospace and defense customers. Known for its flexible and innovative approach, ACDc partners with operators, OEMs, and MROs to strengthen operations, reduce costs, and maintain safety standards.

About Coltala Aerospace

Coltala Aerospace is a division of Coltala Holdings, committed to advancing America’s aerospace and defense industries with precision and purpose. Through integrated expertise in composites, MRO, and consulting, we provide mission-aligned solutions designed for long-term national impact. We deploy the Coltala Enterprise System (CES) into each of our businesses; a business system utilizing time tested Fortune 100 best practices and tools grounded in lean management principles. The CES facilitates rapid growth and ensures that every Coltala business achieves scale and reaches its full potential. We build businesses by establishing a foundation where both Mission and Margin are given equal priority. Businesses interested in joining a Coltala Aerospace division should contact Melanie Barton at melanie@coltala.com. To learn more, please visit coltalaaerospace.com.

