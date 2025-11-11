GEO Satellite Market Size Worth $7.91 Billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by The Business Research Company

GEO Satellite Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's GEO Satellite Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

How Much Is The GEO Satellite Market Worth?

In the last few years, the geo satellite market size has seen consistent growth. Projected to rise from $17.24 billion in 2024 to $17.98 billion in 2025, the market is expected to have a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2%. The development observed in the historical period can be linked to the rising demand for communication services, enhancement of global navigation systems, as well as the increasing requirement for rapid communication and data transmission.

Predictions indicate an unwavering growth in the geo satellite market in the upcoming years, projected to reach $21.02 billion by 2029, translating to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.0%. This expected growth during the period under review is primarily due to the surge in demand for broadband connectivity, the proliferation of IoT (internet of things) applications, a growing need for high-resolution imaging, and secure communication requirements. Notable anticipated trends within this period cover the amalgamation of AI and machine learning technologies, renewed fascination in space tourism, the establishment of novel geo satellite markets, and improved satellite security methods.

What Are The Factors Driving The GEO Satellite Market?

The surge in demand for telecommunications services is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the GEO satellite market in the future. Telecommunication services encompass the delivery of a variety of communication forms, such as voice, data, and multimedia transmission over vast distances via electronic channels. The escalating demand for these services can be attributed to the rising need for connectivity, digitization, and innovation amidst the quickly progressing global economy. GEO satellite networks offer an extra layer of protection and robustness to the terrestrial telecommunications structure, effectively lessening the effects of natural calamities, network disruptions, or cyber intrusions. For example, in April 2023, The Office of Communications, a company based in the UK offering communication services, reported mobile communication services brought in a retail revenue of £3.3 billion ($4.15 billion) in 2022, a rise of £161.1 million ($202.66 million), or 5.2%, from the previous year. Hence, the escalating demand for telecommunications services is accelerating the expansion of the GEO satellite market.

Who Are The Major Players In The GEO Satellite Market?

Major players in the GEO Satellite Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• Airbus Defense and Space Company

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• Boeing Company

• Thales Group

• Ball Aerospace & Technologies Corp.

• Singtel Optus Pty Limited

• Thaicom Public Company Limited

• Intelsat S.A.

• SES S.A.

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of GEO Satellite Market In The Globe?

Leading entities in the GEO satellite market are prioritizing the progression of novel technologies like the INSAT-3DS meteorological satellite to supervise the surface of the earth. The objective is to enhance meteorological services in several sectors including agriculture, aviation, and disaster management by providing up-to-date and precise data for weather forecasts and critical response initiatives. For example, in February 2024, the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), India's national space agency, commenced the launch of the INSAT-3D meteorological satellite. These satellites are outfitted with diverse sensors and apparatus to gather data including temperature, humidity, wind velocity, cloud formation, rainfall, and atmospheric composition. When meteorological satellites are situated in the geostationary orbit (GEO), they facilitate the perpetual observation of weather trends and atmospheric states, offering crucial data for weather prediction and global climate studies.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest GEO Satellite Market Share?

The geo satellite market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Propulsion Tech: Electric, Gas based, Liquid Fuel

2) By Satellite Mass:10-100kg, 100-500kg, 500-1000kg, Above 1000kg

3) By Application: Communication, Earth Observation, Navigation, Space Observation, Other Application

4) By End User: Commercial, Military and Government, Other End User

Subsegments:

1) By Electric Propulsion: Ion Thrusters, Hall Effect Thrusters, Electrostatic Propulsion Systems

2) By Gas-based Propulsion: Cold Gas Thrusters, Hybrid Propulsion Systems

3) By Liquid Fuel Propulsion: Monopropellant Propulsion, Bipropellant Propulsion, Cryogenic Propulsion Systems

What Are The Regional Trends In The GEO Satellite Market?

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific region was identified as the dominant region in the Global GEO Satellite Market Report 2025. Meanwhile, North America is anticipated to see the most rapid growth during the forecast period. The report provides coverage of other key regions such as Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

