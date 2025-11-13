Code Signing As A Service Market Size Worth $3.4 Billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Code Signing As A Service Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 13, 2025

How Much Is The Code Signing As A Service Market Worth?

The market size of code signing as a service has seen a significant surge over the past few years. The forecast suggests an increase from $1.24 billion in 2024 to $1.52 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.6%. This expansion during the historical period is largely due to escalating cyberattacks, a burgeoning demand for secure software distribution, the necessity to meet regulatory compliance rules, progression in digital transformation efforts, and the acceptance of cloud-based solutions.

In the coming years, the market size for code signing as a service is set to see dramatic increase. It's projected that by 2029, the market will have ballooned to $3.40 billion, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.2%. The predictions of growth in this period are linked to factors such as threats to the software supply chain, the increased use of remote and hybrid work setups, the need for automated security solutions, the growth of internet of things (IoT) devices, and the use of hardware security modules. Additionally, forecasted trends include integration with systems for identity and access management, devSecOps pipeline integration, more automated certificate management procedures, the use of quantum-resistant algorithms, as well as developments in the automotive and IoT sectors.

What Are The Factors Driving The Code Signing As A Service Market?

The growing menace of cyber threats and malware intrusions is likely to drive the expansion of the code signing as a service market. Cyber threats and malware invasions are harmful actions aimed at digital systems with the objective to pilfer data, hamper operations, or inflict damage through malignant software. The threat from cyber dangers and malware intrusions is on the rise owing to escalating digitalization across sectors. Businesses are moving crucial operations and confidential data to digital platforms, thereby increasing vulnerabilities and offering more opportunities for cybercriminals to manipulate. Code signing as a service bolsters cybersecurity by offering dependable digital signatures that confirm the legitimacy and integrity of software. This prevents cyber threats and malware infiltration from executing or spreading by making sure users and systems can accurately identify genuine applications from modified or infectious code. For instance, in November 2024, the Australian Signals Directorate, a government agency based in Australia, reported that during FY2023-24, ASD received over 36,700 calls on its Cyber Security Hotline (a rise of 12%) and addressed more than 1,100 incidents, on par with the previous year. There were 930 notifications of potential malicious activity, while the Australian protective domain name system successfully blocked 82 million malicious domains, marking a 21% escalation. Hence, the rising risk of cyber threats and malware infiltrations is fueling the growth of the code signing as a service market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Code Signing As A Service Market?

Major players in the Code Signing As A Service Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Amazon Web Services Inc.

• Microsoft Corporation

• Thales S.A.

• Asseco Systems S.A.

• HID Global Corporation

• Entrust Corporation

• DigiCert Inc.

• GlobalSign N.V.

• Aruba S.p.A.

• Fortanix Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Code Signing As A Service Industry?

Key players in the code signing service market are zeroing in on creating unique solutions like the integration of cloud-based hardware security module (HSM) with a view to bolster security, streamline signing processes, and facilitate scalable, compliant code signing for dispersed teams. Cloud-based HSM integration refers to the use of distant HSMs hosted securely to produce, store, and oversee cryptographic keys in the cloud - this ensures high-level security for keys, a scalable and centralized method of signing codes, and permits distributed teams to sign software without the need to manage hardware locally. For example, in November 2023, the American software firm, AppViewX Inc., rolled out AppViewX SIGN+, an all-inclusive code signing solution that aims to elevate supply chain security of software, and empowers DevOps teams to sign software, firmware, containers, and other parts safely and efficiently, thus verifying their authenticity and intactness. AppViewX SIGN+ provides multiple setup choices, including both onsite and cloud-based solutions, to cater to the various needs of organizations, one of its important features being its integration with cloud-based HSMs that ensure secure key creation, storage, and management, while also ensuring adherence to industry standards such as the CA/Browser Forum's guidelines for storing code signing certificates and keys on secure hardware. The integration of cloud-based HSM facilitates code signing in a centralized, scalable manner, enables distributed teams to sign software securely without the hassle of managing local hardware, streamlines workflows, and ensures regulatory compliance to protect software supply chains and retain user confidence.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Code Signing As A Service Market Share?

The code signing as a servicemarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Software, Services

2) By Deployment Mode: Cloud-Based, On-Premises

3) By Organization Size: Small And Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises

4) By End-User: Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI), Information Technology (IT) And Telecom, Healthcare, Government, Retail, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Code Signing Platforms, Certificate Management Software, Security And Authentication Tools, Integration And Deployment Software

2) By Services: Implementation Services, Consulting Services, Maintenance And Support Services, Training Services

What Are The Regional Trends In The Code Signing As A Service Market?

In the 2025 Code Signing As A Service Global Market Report, North America was identified as the leading region for the service in 2024. The region with the most anticipated growth over the forecasted timeframe is Asia-Pacific. The report encompasses several regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

